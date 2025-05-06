Read more
XTB Online Trading

OIL.WTI gains 4% 📌

5:06 PM 6 May 2025

Volatility spikes in the commodities market, while gold extends its gains by another 2% 📈

Tuesday’s session in financial markets is marked by significant gains in industrial commodities and precious metals. At the time of writing, WTI crude oil prices are up over 4%, while gold prices are gaining 2%.

From a macroeconomic perspective, these moves may seem puzzling — or even contradictory — to many. Wall Street is under pressure due to continued uncertain remarks from White House officials regarding the economy and tariffs, which in theory could justify the rise in gold prices. On the other hand, we’re seeing a strong surge in oil prices, which in its own way reflects economic demand and could imply risks of triggering a global slowdown.

Gold (daily interval)

Gold is having a record year, already up over 26% YTD. In the past 25 years, the highest annual return for gold was 30.2% — only slightly more than the current performance in just four months.

Gold broke out of its ascending channel a few weeks ago and remains above the upper boundary. The recent drop in gold turned out to be just a correction, and prices are now heading toward historical highs above $3400 per ounce. The nearest support level is currently just above $3200, while the resistance lies in the $3450–$3500 per ounce zone.

OIL.WTI (daily interval)

Oil is up 4.10% today after completing a double bottom formation near a support zone. The next target for the current move is the $61–62 area, which marked the last rebound’s slowdown level. On the downside, support remains in the $57–59 per barrel range.


Share:
Back

Market News

08.05.2025
18:49

Daily Summary: Trade Deal Sparks Rally as Gold Declines and Bitcoin Breaks $100K

Stocks surge on US-UK trade deal with the S&P 500 jumping 1.4% to 5,686, Dow Jones gaining 1.4% (over 500 points) to 41,523, and Nasdaq leading...

 18:35

Gold is losing ground as investors turn towards riskier assets 📉

After Trump presented the trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the market is showing a shift towards more risky assets. Gold contracts are losing 1.8%...

 17:37

US100 Gains 1.6% on UK-US Deal

President Trump unveiled a breakthrough trade framework with the United Kingdom on Thursday, boosting investor sentiment and driving the S&P 500 up...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits