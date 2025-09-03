Read more

📉OPEC+ production boost collapses oil prices

4:32 PM 3 September 2025

Oil prices falls by 2,6% due report on OPEC's +

Reuters has reported that OPEC+, a cartel of oil-producing countries, is strongly considering a production hike commitment at its meeting over the weekend.

OIL.WTI (H4)

 
 

Source: Xstation

Donald Trump’s policy and lower prices have forced the cartel’s hand to attempt to reclaim recently lost market share.

 
 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

OPEC has already surprised traders multiple times this year with its shift in strategy toward being more production-oriented rather than controlling supply by all means.


 
