📉OPEC+ production boost collapses oil prices

Reuters has reported that OPEC+, a cartel of oil-producing countries, is strongly considering a production hike commitment at its meeting over the weekend.

Donald Trump’s policy and lower prices have forced the cartel’s hand to attempt to reclaim recently lost market share.

OPEC has already surprised traders multiple times this year with its shift in strategy toward being more production-oriented rather than controlling supply by all means.