Read more
6:03 PM · 10 October 2025

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨

Key takeaways
US100
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Wall Street deepens sell-off after news of significant federal layoffs as a result of the government shutdown

U.S. indexes extended their declines following reports that the White House has begun large-scale federal worker layoffs amid the prolonged government shutdown. Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed that “reductions in force” have started, marking the first mass firings during a funding lapse in modern history. The move is seen as an attempt to pressure Democrats in Congress. Markets reacted to the news with a renewed wave of selling. At the time of publication, the US100 was down 2.40%, the US500 fell 1.80%, and the US2000 dropped 2.10%, reflecting broad-based weakness across nearly all sectors.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that tariff-related inflation pressures are likely temporary, emphasizing the importance of upcoming CPI data for guiding future monetary policy decisions. Also today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) confirmed that the CPI report will be released with a delay on October 24, while all other economic data will remain suspended until normal government operations resume.

 

10 October 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
10 October 2025, 4:18 PM

US100 down 1.10% ✂️
10 October 2025, 9:29 AM

ECB Not Gearing Up for Changes. Is EURUSD Undervalued?
9 October 2025, 11:26 AM

Chinese Gambit: Raw Materials as a Weapon in the Tech War

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits