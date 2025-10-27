US OPEN: Risk appetite spikes amid US-China trade truce hopes (27.10.2025)

The stock rally in the US reignites, as hopes around US-China trade talks trigger a new wave of risk appetite on Wall Street. Nasdaq futures lead gains (US100: +0.6%), followed by a general optimism visible in the S&P 500 (US500: +0.2%). On the other hand, US2000 and US30 trade in the red (-0.6% and -0.1% respectively), with key defensive stocks like Procter and Gamble (PG.US: -1.1%) and Walmart (WMT.US: -0.9%) weighing on the performance of Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The trade optimism raised as the advances in US-China talks in Malaysia produced a “positive environment” and basic agreements, suggesting both sides are open to compromise. Treasury Secretary Bessent indicated Trump’s threatened 100% tariffs may not take effect, easing fears of an immediate escalation in the trade war. Markets view this as a potential deescalation, creating a window for negotiations that could stabilize trade tensions, which fuels short-term investor confidence.

The S&P 500’s IT sector is the biggest beneficiary of the recent surge in risk appetite, while defensive sectors like Health Care and Consumer Staples face pressure. Meanwhile, expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce are weighing on U.S.-listed rare earth stocks, as investors anticipate a delay in China’s rare earth export restrictions.

Performance of S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US100 (H4)

Nasdaq 100 futures opened higher today, gaining another 0.6%. The RSI has moved into overbought territory, but optimism around US-China trade talks and upcoming key Big Tech earnings could drive prices even higher. The contract is trading well above its recent resistance at 25,375, meaning any pullback would likely first test the 10-period EMA on the H4 chart.

Source: xStation5

