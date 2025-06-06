Read more
US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

3:17 PM 6 June 2025

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns about an upcoming slowdown. At the time of publication, the US100 is up 1.50% and trading just below its all-time highs, the US500 is gaining 1.30%, and the US2000 is rising 1.05%. We’re also seeing a rebound in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

The number of new non-farm jobs rose by 139,000 — slightly above expectations — while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%. Markets are rebounding after a turbulent Thursday marked by geopolitical tensions, hawkish messaging from the ECB, weak U.S. data, and the high-profile clash between Trump and Elon Musk, which weighed on Tesla's share price and overall market sentiment.

Today, Tesla (TSLA.US) is one of the top gainers on the U.S. stock market — following a nearly 20% sell-off yesterday. However, the conflict between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is far from resolved.

US100

The technology stock index is once again the strongest performer on Wall Street. It is currently just 1.80% away from its all-time highs.

Company news

Tesla (TSLA.US) rebounded 6% after a 17% plunge the previous day wiped out $152B in market cap, triggered by a public clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump over federal contracts and spending.

 

DocuSign (DOCU.US) sank 17% despite beating Q1 estimates, as it lowered full-year billings guidance. FY2026 billings now expected at $3.285B–$3.339B vs. prior $3.3B–$3.354B, though revenue guidance was raised slightly. The buyback program was expanded by $1B.

 

Broadcom (AVGO.US) slipped 3.4% even after solid FQ2 results and Q3 guidance. Revenue hit $15B (+20% Y/Y), and AI chip revenue is expected to reach $5.1B in Q3, marking continued strength in the segment.

Lululemon (LULU.US) dropped 20% after weak comparable sales and a cut to FY2025 EPS guidance ($14.58–$14.78 vs. $15.03 expected), despite keeping revenue guidance flat. Q2 EPS outlook also missed forecasts.

Conagra (CAG.US) edged up 0.3% pre-market after announcing the $55M sale of its frozen seafood brands Van de Kamp’s and Mrs. Paul’s, which generated $75M in 2024 sales. The move refocuses efforts on core frozen products.

