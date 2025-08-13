US Open: US2000 reaches February highs on Wall Street optimism📈AMD gains 7%

US2000 is the top gainer among U.S. indices today, up 0.9%.

Trump is considering three more candidates for the position of Federal Reserve Chair.

Scott Bessent says U.S. interest rates should fall by as much as 175 basis points.

The U.S. dollar is losing ground, while precious metals futures are rising; in the large-cap market, AMD stands out with a 6% gain, along with fashion company Capri Holdings.

US2000 (D1 chart)

Russell 2000 futures (US2000) are climbing to 3,313 USD, a level last seen in February 2025. The index is currently testing key resistance zones linked to supply concentration and price reactions. EMA50 (orange line) remains the key support level.

Source: xStation5

AMD (AMD.US) shares are up nearly 6% to 185 USD, matching local highs from July 2024. Citi analysts today maintained a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

Source: xStation5

While AMD was relatively attractively valued six months ago, today the stock is approaching all-time highs, with investors paying a massive premium—100 times annual earnings and 37 times expected 12-month profits. The market, however, believes the company will capture a significant share of the AI chip market, which could materially and sustainably improve profitability.

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Company News