Read more

US100 drops 0.6% 📉

4:23 PM 5 August 2025

🗽Wall Street indices fall after weak ISM services reading from the US

Today's declines on Wall Street are due to profit-taking following the July ISM report on the services sector, which showed continued inflationary pressure in the United States, accompanied by a decline in orders and employment indices. Investors had hoped that the price component would weaken compared to June's reading, but instead it rose to levels not seen in nearly three years. US100 contracts are down nearly 0.6% and testing the 23,200 point level. Similar declines are seen in other 'risky' assets, including the cryptocurrency market and smaller US stocks. The correction in stocks began despite the excellent results presented by the largest US technology companies, but its scale is currently very small.

ISM data for the US services sector – July

  • ISM Services: 50.1 points vs. 51.5 expected and 50.8 in June

  • Prices paid: 69.9 vs. 66.5 expected and 67.5 in June

  • New orders: 50.3 vs. 51.3 in June

  • Employment: 46.4 vs. 47.2 in June

It is also worth noting the deterioration in export and import components:

  • New exports: a decline of 3.2 percentage points in July 

  • Imports: a decrease of 5.8 percentage points.

This data set means that the Fed may still be reluctant to ease monetary policy prematurely, although the risk is increasing due to the weaker labor market. BigTech stocks are holding up relatively well, but Nvidia (NVDA.US) is down more than 1.2%, and Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Manufacturing (TSN.US) is down nearly 3%. The US dollar has weakened, and the euro-dollar is recovering its losses. Investors are no longer sure whether the US economy will suffer a sudden downturn, while Donald Trump is threatening to raise tariffs on more trading partners, including the EU and India. The final shape of the trade agreement with China also seems uncertain, despite optimistic comments from the White House.

US100

Nasdaq 100 (US100) contracts are experiencing their first 'serious' sell-off since the last rollover. The contract has fallen below the 100 and 200-session moving averages, and today's trading volume is significantly dominated by selling. A test of the 22,200 points level from August 1 seems possible.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

05.08.2025
15:01

BREAKING: Services ISM data from US below expectations; EURUSD gains

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Services 50.1, Exp. 51.5 ISM Prices Paid 69.9, Exp. 66.5 ISM Employment...

 13:55

Domino's Pizza Group UK slides 16% on weak earnings and labour costs 📉

On Tuesday, shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM.UK) suffered the steepest single-day decline in the company’s history, plunging 16% (more than...

 13:40

US June trade deficit lower than expected 📌EURUSD slides 0.3%

The U.S. trade deficit in June came in lower than expected and significantly narrower compared to the previous month. This macroeconomic reading may suggest...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits