US30 gains 1.3% reaching new all-time high 📈

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are rising today by nearly 1.3%, reaching levels not seen since August 22.

The index is supported by gains in its heaviest-weighted components, including UnitedHealth Group, Caterpillar, Home Depot, Sherwin-Williams, and Goldman Sachs, whose shares are up between 2.2% and 3.2% today.

The index welcomed weaker U.S. labor market data with optimism, as it increases the likelihood of a series of Fed rate cuts, while inflation largely came in line with forecasts (though the month-over-month pace turned out to be twice as fast as in July).

US30 (D1 interval)

Today, Dow Jones futures are climbing above the 46,000-point mark, but the RSI indicator has not yet reached 70, which would suggest overbought conditions.

Source: xStation5