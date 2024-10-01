NATGAS gains 2.7% ahead of US EIA inventories report
Nautral Gas prices are rising today ahead of US EIA inventories data scheduled at 3:30 PM BST. Markets expect that inventories will drop to 27 bcf vs 34...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Nautral Gas prices are rising today ahead of US EIA inventories data scheduled at 3:30 PM BST. Markets expect that inventories will drop to 27 bcf vs 34...
Coinbase shares are currently trading at $163, down more than 13% this week, reflecting ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market and regulatory...
US jobless claims came in 227k vs 230 exp. and 231k previously Continued jobless claims surprisingly dropped to 1.838M vs 1.867 exp. and 1.868 previously Revised...
GOLD gains today more than 1%, after weaker than expected yesterday JOLTS data, supported by also weak ADP report which showed 99k vs 145k exp. and 122k...
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for August: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 99K; forecast 144K; previous...
Shares of high-luxury producers Hermes (RMS.FR) loses as much as 7% today, after Bloomberg reported that slowing demand in China pressured LVMH-owned Tiffany...
Germany's DAX makes up some of its recent declines Investors await the release of ADP and ISM data for services from the US Fashion market...
The US500 tries to rebound today, following a significant pullback in the first part of the week. Notably, we're also seeing strong gains in bond prices,...
The DAX corrected sharply after hitting record highs. Despite a recession risk, SAP's AI-driven growth has significantly boosted the index, contrasting...
Eurozone Construction PMI came in: 41.4 vs 41.4exp. Germany Construction PMI came in 38.9 vs 40 exp. French Construction PMI came in...
Yesterday's session was impacted by JOLTS data, which resulted in higher expectations of deeper rate cuts. European indices have ended the session...
German industrial orders MoM actual 2.9% (forecast -1.7%, previous 3.9%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 2.9% in...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is losing 0.2%,...
Daily summary: Wall Street tries to Wall Street indices opened the session lower, but failed to maintain bullish momentum, with US100...
Dollar Tree disappointed the market today with both its results for the previous quarter and its forecasts for the full fiscal year. The company reached...
US indices erases early loses, despite weaker sessions in Europe and Asia. US100 gains 0.5% and VIX drops Sentiments across semiconductor sector...
Raphael Bostic, from the American Federal Reserve, commented today US economy and labor market. Overall, commentary is quite mixed - not extremely dovish,...
US JOLTS came in 7.67M vs 8.1M exp. and 8.184M previously Factory Orders came in 5% vs 4.8% exp. and -3.3% previously US Core Durable Goods (revised):...
Bank of Canada interest rates: 4.25% vs 4.25% exp. vs previously 4.5%. USDCAD loses slightly today; decision didn't surprise markets. Source: xStation5