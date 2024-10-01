Stock of the week - Nvidia (29.08.2024)
Nvidia (NVDA.US) released earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2025 (calendar May - July 2024) yesterday after close of the market session. The report was anticipated...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
German DAX in the zone of historical peaks in the first part of Thursday's session Nvidia limits declines ahead of Wall Street session...
The official CPI report for Germany is published today at 1:00 PM BST. However, at 9:00 AM BST, reports from German regions were released, indicating a...
US100 (Nasdaq 100) rebounds by 0.50% to 19,400 points today after yesterday's declines following Nvidia's quarterly report release. The futures...
The EURUSD pair is losing ground following the publication of CPI data from the German states. The monthly figures point to a strong fall in inflation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for August: Spanish HICP: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Spanish...
The first part of this week has not featured any significant macroeconomic data, resulting in low volatility in the U.S. stock market. Yesterday's...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are recording a slightly positive session, except for the Chinese market, which is trading 0.00-0.50% lower....
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares traded 7% lower after the release of its Q2 2024 (Q2 fiscal 2025) results, giving back nearly 200 billion in capitalization. Revenues...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading 4% lower, following the release of its fiscal Q2 2024 (Q2) results. The company's report also set off a downward...
Today, after the Wall Street session, we will see Nvidia's earnings report, the most important company in the AI bull market and the second-largest...
Today, we are observing a strong pullback in the silver market after the metal reached its highest levels in a month earlier this week, briefly surpassing...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.846M; forecast -2.700M; previous -4.649M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Indices in the US open lower The dollar gains 0.55% 2-year yields fall, while 10-year yields tick higher Midweek, US indices are opening...
Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway are reducing exposure to Bank of America (BAC.US) shares just ahead of the expected start of the Federal Reserve's...
The main driver of the global tech bull market, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its financial results for Q2 2024 (fiscal Q2 2025) after the US session today....
DAX (DE40) contracts gain 0.5%, riding a wave of equity market growth in Europe Varta, Zalando and Mynaric, as well as Hapag-Lloyd lead declines in...
Copper futures (COPPER) are trading down more than 1.5% today and are retreating after an impressive August rebound. China's copper stocks, in June...
British luxury clothes, perfumes and shoes producer Burberry (BRBY.UK) loses 1.5% today as FTSE Russel informed that the company, will probably drop out...