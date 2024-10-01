Morning wrap (13.08.2024)
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after erasing gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Wall Street indices are trading lower after erasing gains from the beginning of today's session. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones declines 0.5%,...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Tesla has surprised its fans by unexpectedly withdrawing the cheaper versions of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck. During the presentation of the 2019...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil is trading higher today, with Brent (OIL) advancing 1.2% and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading around 1.6% higher at press time. The move higher is a continuation...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 struggles near 2,100 pts resistance zone KeyCorp jumps on Scotiabank investment Hawaiian Electric slumps...
Monday.com reported its highest quarterly revenue in 2Q24 while improving costs. This left the company on track to end the year with positive EPS for the...
Barrick Gold (GOLD.US) higher in pre-market trading after better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2024 Barrick Gold is up 2% in pre-market...
Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US) earnings failed to meet investors' expectations, nevertheless the rebound on Wall Street at the end of last...
Bitcoin price slightly rebounds after earlier declines in the day. Over the weekend, we saw a sharp drop, particularly on Sunday when Bitcoin's price...
European indices in the green before a data-packed week DE40 with slight gains after good results Hypoport with revenue +22% YoY, return to profitability...
ANZ Research has released a recommendation for the EURNZD currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair under the following...
Today is particularly calm in terms of macroeconomic publications. No major reports are scheduled, and the market in Japan remains closed due to a holiday....
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding in a slightly positive mood, but volatility is limited. The market in Japan, which has...
Indices on Wall Street erased losses from the first part of the session. The indices opened today with over a 0.60% loss. However, at the time of...
DigitalOcean (DOCN.US) gains over 15% after reporting strong Q2 2024 financial results, exceeding analysts' expectations. The company posted a 13.3%...