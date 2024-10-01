Watch out for the COCOA chart. What's next for the price?
The cocoa market is preparing for futures contract rollovers On the market, we are observing the largest backwardation in history, looking at the...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Lumen Technologies extends a rally, up more than 500% since the beginning of July and another 44% in today pre-market, as Wall Street bets on AI catalyst...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) is down 11% in after-hours trading following the release of mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which...
European indices open marginally higher, after gains in Asia Today's macro calendar is not full of major data releases; German data marginally...
Bank of Japan deputy governor, Uchida spoke publicly in Hakonde: BoJ will not raise rates unless the market is stable Market is buoyed by US data,...
German Industrial production in July came in -4.1% YoY vs -4.2% exp. and -6.67% previously (1.4% MoM vs 1% exp and -2.5% previously) German export...
Yesterday's successful session on Wall Street boosted sentiment on Asian exchanges, and today's futures market trading indicates that the rebound...
After an uncertain market open in the USA, indices are set to end the day with significant gains. The US500 is up 1.50% to 5330 points, the US100...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) stock is gaining almost 80% to 5.1B market cap after the company announced after yesterday's market close that it secured...
The VIX index experienced a sharp decline from yesterday's peak of around 38 to a current level of 27. This is due to investors perceiving less risk,...
Major indices open lower US500 records smallest drop at start of session At the time of publication, indices are already gaining USD...
Caterpillar (CAT.US) gains after solid results for the second quarter of 2024 Caterpillar is up almost 2% following the release of its second quarter...
Oil: Crude oil is under downward pressure due to demand uncertainty linked to a potential recession. At the same time, recent ISM data indicates...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for June: Trade Balance: actual -73.10B; forecast -72.50B; previous -75.00B; Imports:...
DAX erases early session gains and returns to declines European indexes decline German industrial orders data above expectations Bayer...
Morgan Stanley has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Eurozone Retail Sales (M/M) Jun: -0.3% (est -0.1%; prev 0.1%) - Retail Sales (Y/Y) Jun: -0.3% (est 0.1%; prevR 0.5%) Retail sales unexpectedly fell...
The most important event of the day in APAC markets was the RBA's decision on interest rates. As expected, the Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged...