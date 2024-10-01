Daily summary: US indexes lose momentum at the end of the session 🔴, Europe ends the week in green 🟢
The People's Bank of China announced today a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions and lowered short-term borrowing...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Bitcoin is gaining over 2.00% to reach $66,500. Despite September historically being a weak month for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is up more than...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September: Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations:...
Small-Cap Companies Gain the Most US500 remains above 5800 points The dollar is losing significantly, with the USDIDX dropping below 100 points Bond...
Bristol Myers (BMY.US) shares are up 4% ahead of the week’s final session on Wall Street after the drugmaker won approval from the U.S. Food and...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: PCE price index: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; PCE...
EURUSD recovers from losses ahead of PCE Core PCE inflation could determine expectations for the November Fed rate cut Although the next...
The USDJPY pair has experienced significant volatility today following major political developments in Japan and the release of new economic data. Former...
German unemployment rate for August came in 6%, in line with expectations, and previous reading Unemployment change came in 17k vs 13.5k exp....
Cotton (COTTON) futures on ICE are gaining more than 1% today and trying to rebound, following yesterday's declines. Hurricane Helene hit Florida with...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September: Spanish HICP: actual 1.7% YoY; forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; Spanish...
France, Inflation Data for September: French HICP YoY: 1.5% Final: vs 1.9% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French HICP MoM: -1.2% Final:...
Shigeru Ishiba won the internal vote for the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan and will thus be nominated as the new prime minister of Japan....
Today's session will be dominated by inflation data from multiple countries, including France, Spain, and the United States, as well as key economic...
Asian stocks rallied, with Chinese markets leading the charge after Beijing announced broad stimulus measures. China's blue-chip index is on track...
U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is...
BlackSky Technology (BKSY.US) is up more than 14% in today's session following news that it has been awarded a new contract by the US Navy. The contract...