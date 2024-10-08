Panic before the weekend💥❗
The US dollar continues to move higher after the start of the US session. One of the reasons behind this move may be the S&P Global PMI report which...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The US dollar continues to move higher after the start of the US session. One of the reasons behind this move may be the S&P Global PMI report which...
US stocks opened lower Mixed Flash PMI's Snap (SNAP.US) expects strong users growth in Q2 US indices launched today's session lower,...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.7 in April from 58.8 in March, easily beating forecasts of 58.1, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Yesterday we observed one of the most dynamic sessions among companies producing uranium, the raw material that is the basic component of nuclear fuel....
American Express is a technology company that first entered the US credit card market. The company reported higher revenue for the first quarter of 2022...
Canada retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the market....
European indices trade lower on Friday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,320 pts SAP drops after Q1 earnings release European...
GBPUSD dropped below 1.30 today, for the first time since November 2020. The pair took a hit this morning following the release of UK retail sales data...
Release of preliminary PMIs for April is a key event during today's European morning. Market expected a slight deterioration in both manufacturing...
European stock markets set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Retail sales data from Canada Futures...
US indices plunged yesterday with the tech sector lagging the most. Stocks remain under pressure amid continued pick-up in yields. US 10-year yield...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX rising nearly 1%, while Italian FTSE MIB fell 0.29% as traders...
Moods worsened in the afternoon after Fed's Daly said that the Fed would likely raise rates by 50 basis points at a couple of Fed meetings, and that...
American Airlines (AAL.US) shares rose sharply on Thursday after the air carrier’s recorded narrower than expected quarterly loss and provided an...
NATGAS prices continue to move lower after an EIA report showed domestic natural gas stocks rose to 54 billion cubic feet last week, well above analysts’...
US stocks opened higher Powell's speech at 6:00 pm BST Jobless claims above expectations American Airlines (AAL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) shares...
Second round of French presidential elections will be held this Sunday, April 24. As expected, incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate...
The German benchmark index is fighting against the medium-term downtrend. D1 chart The DE30 continued its recovery on Thursday, testing the 50-day...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are already gaining nearly 8% in pre-market trading after releasing solid financial results for Q1 2022 that exceeded Wall...