BREAKING: USD weakens after ISM data
US ISM manufacturing data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show headline index improving slightly, but also remaining...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
US ISM manufacturing data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show headline index improving slightly, but also remaining...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 tests 2,100 pts resistance zone GameStop surges 70% as interest in meme-stocks revives Stericycle rallies...
The Mexican peso is significantly weakening after Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in the presidential elections in Mexico. Sheinbaum was the candidate...
European markets gain at the start of Monday's session Manufacturing ISM PMI data in the spotlight Delaware court ruling takes GSK shares 10%...
While it seemed in mid-May that the uproar over GameStop and ‘meme’ stocks had disappeared as quickly as it had appeared, it looks like the...
Contracts based on US gas (NATGAS) are already up nearly 5.5% today. Energy markets are reacting today to OPEC+'s decision to extend production cuts....
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a better mood today, although global investors have been buying the dollar and selling off the euro since the early...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 47.3 (est 47.4; prev 47.4) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 45.4 (est 45.4; prev 45.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
OPEC+ extends headline oil production cut of 3.66 million brk per day until the end of 2025 (previously until the end of 2024) OPEC+ extends voluntary...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD pair. The euro has held up well despite global indices correcting, preventing the strength of...
A number of key reports from the U.S. economy and, in particular, the U.S. labor market will be published during the current week. The most important of...
Futures point to higher opening of markets in Europe ISM PMI data from the US in focus The new week of trading in global markets promises to...
The new trading week in global markets promises to be optimistic. The negation of the declining momentum during Friday's session on Wall Street...
The last session on European trading floors was dictated by buyers, despite noticeably weaker sentiment on Wall Street. The DAX, FTSE and CAC40 posted...
With no directly catalyst or data released, futures on COFFEE are losing today almost 5% today. We can find the reason of it in change in Vietnam weather,...
After today's PCE data from the US, the market is behaving in an interesting way; yields and the dollar are falling, but so are risky assets like stocks,...
Wall Street erases a good portion of the gains at the opening. US100 loses slightly US PCE data came in as expected, but reaction was dovish U.S....
US PCE data (for April) Headline (annual). 2.7% Expected: 2.7% YoY. Previous: 2.7% YoY Headline (monthly). 0.25% Expected: 0.25% MoM. Previous:...