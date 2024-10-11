Technical outlook: AUDUSD
Summary: Australian inflation for Q2 bounced back more than expected, Aussie dollar gains 0.33% against the US dollar after overnight data The...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signals new rules on cryptocurrencies Blockchain.com, a creator of over 40 million digital-asset...
Summary: FTSE lower after hitting highest level since August 2018 Central Bank decisions the key going forward Lloyds Bank shares...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary - Airbus (AIR.DE) sees 72% increase in operating profit in Q2 2019 - DAX (DE30) pulled back to the key support zone, FOMC decision in the spotlight -...
Summary - FOMC to make interest rate decision today - Slowdown in the European economy expected to have continued in Q2 - ADP estimates to provide...
Summary: Australian inflation for Q2 bounced back more than estimated, Aussie dollar leads the gains Chinese PMI for manufacturing ticks up, services...
Summary: Sterling slides towards post referendum low Central banks come into focus Dax drops sharply on multiple negative developments US...
Summary Sell-off on the GBPUSD market FRA40 reverses after reaching a new ATH Strong upward move on EURPLN market GBPUSD The...
Summary: US indices to start lower after sell-off in Europe DE30 tumbles over 300 points; German inflation gains S&P500 dips...
Gold - Gold price remains close to the resistance level at 1430 USD handle - Two previous US rate cut cycles (early 2000s and post-crisis) led to 100-200%...
The most anticipated central bank decision will be taken this Wednesday. Watch our short video preview below: The...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: GBP falls further to trade near 2-yr lows vs USD and EUR Brexit fears the main cause of the decline Both BoE and Fed...
Summary - Declining profit and rising fuel costs pressure Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock on Tuesday - Bayer (BAYN.DE) is becoming less certain of reaching...
Summary - Swedish economy expected to have grown by 1.9% YoY in Q2 - German inflation seen slowing slightly in July - A pack of important US data...
Summary: Bank of Japan kept monetary policy settings unchanged and slashed inflation and GDP forecasts British pound keeps plummeting on the news...
Summary: Pound drops to 2-year low as no-deal prep ramped up US stocks remain near record highs Pfizer drops and Mylan jumps on...
