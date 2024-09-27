per saperne di più
venerdì - 27 settembre 2024
15:37

Manutenzione tecnica 27.09.2024

Gentili clienti,

Desideriamo informarvi dell'interruzione tecnica dei sistemi interni venerdì 27/09/2024, tra le 22:00 CEST e le 4:00 AM.

Si prega di notare che l'accesso alla piattaforma web xStation, all'app xStation, ai moduli di registrazione e all'area clienti non sarà disponibile.

Cordiali Saluti,
XTB

10:30

Rollover, festività e dividendi nella prossima settimana:

Derivati CFD - Forex, Materie Prime, Indici, Criptovalute

 

Non vi saranno rollover durante la prossima settimana.

 

Festività (modifica degli orari di negoziazione - orario CEST)

Strumento

30.09

Lunedì

01.10

Martedì

02.10

Mercoledì

03.10

Giovedì

04.10

Venerdì

CHN.cash

Trading fino alle 21:00

No trading

Trading dalle 03:15

-

-

HK.cash

Trading fino alle21:00

No trading

Trading dalle 03:15

-

-

MEXComp

-

No trading

-

-

-

 

Dividendi

30.09

Lunedì

01.10

Martedì

02.10

Mercoledì

03.10

Giovedì

04.10

Venerdì

-

AU200.cash

-

AU200.cash

-

Tali informazioni si riferiscono ai suddetti strumenti disponibili in tutte le offerte sulle piattaforme xStation e MT4. Vi preghiamo di ricordare che le denominazioni degli strumenti nelle singole offerte possono essere leggermente diverse. Un elenco dettagliato delle denominazioni degli strumenti è disponibile nella TABELLA DEI MARGINI.

 

Strumenti OMI, Azioni CFD, CFD su ETF, Titoli Sintetici

 

Dividendi, rights issue, spin off, split e re-split:

30.09 Lunedì - dividendi su Agree Realty Corp (ADC.US), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC.US), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE.US), AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4.DE), Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE.US), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI.US), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.US), Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.US), B&G Foods Inc (BGS.US), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL.US), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - class A  (BXMT.US), Boston Properties Inc (BXP.US), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL.US), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM.US), Camden Property Trust (CPT.US), CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE.US), Dillard's Inc - class A (DDS.US), Deere & Co (DE.US), Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI.US), Amdocs Ltd (DOX.US), Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP.US), Ensign Group Inc (ENSG.US), EPR Properties (EPR.US), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT.US), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.US), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.US), FMC Corp (FMC.US), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD.US), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST.US), Huhtamaki OYJ (HUH1V.FI), Humana Inc (HUM.US),  Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR.US), World Fuel Services Corp (INT.US), Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT.US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.US), Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC.US), Ladder Capital Corp - class A (LADR.US), Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO.US), Lennox International Inc (LII.US), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.US), Mondelez International Inc - class A  (MDLZ.US), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.US), National Fuel Gas Co (NFG.US), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY.US), Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC.US), Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC.US), PG&E Corp (PCG.US), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK.US), POSCO - ADR (PKX.US), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR.US), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP.US), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.US), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG.US), Sony Corp (SONY) - ADR (SNE.US), Sony Group Corp - ADR (SONY.US), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG.US), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.US), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.US), Sun Communities Inc (SUI.US), Stryker Corp (SYK.US), Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS.US), Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO.US), Toro Co (TTC.US), US Bancorp  (USB.US), Valmet OYJ (VALMT.FI), Veris Residential Inc (VRE.US), World Kinect Corporation (WKC.US), Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.US), WP Carey Inc (WPC.US), Xerox Corp  (XRX.US), York Water Co (YORW.US), Yirendai Ltd - ADR (YRD.US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.US)

01.10 Martedì- dividendi su Agilent Technologies Inc (A.US), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD.US), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.US), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.US), CubeSmart (CUBE.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B  (ERICB.SE), Fortum OYJ (FORTUM.FI), Farmland Partners Inc (FPI.US), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT.US), Ingredion Inc (INGR.US), Neste Oyj (NESTE.FI),  New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ.US), Realty Income Corp (O.US), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA.US), Quanta Services Inc (PWR.US), Royal Unibrew A/S (RBREW.DK), Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.US), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM.US), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.US), State Street Corp (STT.US), Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.US), Upbound Group Inc (UPBD.US), Ventas Inc (VTR.US)

02.10 Mercoledì - dividendi su AECOM (ACM.US), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.US), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.US), Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.US), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US), Cisco Systems Inc  (CSCO.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERIC.US), Itau Unibanco Holding SA - ADR (ITUB.US), Republic Services Inc - class A  (RSG.US)

03.10 Giovedì- dividendi su Bodycote PLC (BOY.UK), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Campbell Soup Co (CPB.US), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ.US), Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.UK), Hunting PLC (HTG.UK), Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.UK), Progressive Corp (PGR.US), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.UK), Sylvamo Corp (SLVM.US), Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.UK), Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD.US), Spectris PLC (SXS.UK), TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.UK), Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.UK), Weir Group PLC  (WEIR.UK), Wickes Group PLC (WIX.UK)

04.10 Venerdì - dividendi su American Express Co (AXP.US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co  (BMY.US), Designer Brands Inc - class A (DBI.US), Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.US), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN.US), Globe Life Inc (GL.US), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI.US), Immersion Corp (IMMR.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Mercor SA (MCR.PL), Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.US), Morningstar Inc (MORN.US), NetApp Inc (NTAP.US), Royal Gold Inc (RGLD.US), Sysco Corp (SYY.US), Thule Group AB (THULE.SE)


Non vi sono festività durante la prossima settimana.

Si noti che le Corporate Action presentate possono subire modifiche (possono essere annunciate nuove CA e cancellate quelle esistenti).
Tutte le corporate action aggiornate sono presenti in xStation in Info strumenti.

Modifica all'offerta azionaria 19.09 - 26.09

Non vi sono modifiche.

XTB

venerdì - 20 settembre 2024
15:28

Manutenzione tecnica 20.09.2024

Gentili clienti,
Desideriamo informarvi dell'interruzione tecnica dei sistemi interni venerdì 20/09/2024, tra le 22:00 CEST e le 4:00 CEST.
Si prega di notare che l'accesso alla piattaforma web xStation, all'app xStation, ai moduli di registrazione e all'area clienti non sarà disponibile.

Cordiali Saluti,
XTB

12:30

Rollover, festività e dividendi nella prossima settimana:

Derivati CFD - Forex, Materie Prime, Indici, Criptovalute

 

Non vi saranno rollover durante la prossima settimana.

 

Dividendi

23.09

Lunedì

24.09

Martedì

25.09

Mercoledì

26.09

Giovedì

27.09

Venerdì

HK.cash

AU200.cash

-

CH50cash

AU200.cash

 

 

Non vi saranno festività durante la prossima settimana.
 

Tali informazioni si riferiscono ai suddetti strumenti disponibili in tutte le offerte sulle piattaforme xStation e MT4. Vi preghiamo di ricordare che le denominazioni degli strumenti nelle singole offerte possono essere leggermente diverse. Un elenco dettagliato delle denominazioni degli strumenti è disponibile nella TABELLA DEI MARGINI.

 

Strumenti OMI, Azioni CFD, CFD su ETF, Titoli Sintetici

 

Dividendi, rights issue, spin off, split e re-split:


23.09 Lunedì - dividendi su Credicorp Ltd (BAP.US), Eversource Energy (ES.US), SPDR EURO STOXX 50 (Dist USD) (FEZ.US), Logitech International SA (LOGI.US), New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR.US), Invesco India (Dist USD) (PIN.US), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (Dist USD) (QQQ.US), Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call (Dist USD) (QYLD.US), Sanok Rubber Co SA (SNK.PL), Invesco S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility  (Dist USD) (SPHD.US), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 (Dist USD) (SPLG.US), SpartanNash Co (SPTN.US), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPY5.DE), SPDR S&P 500 UCITS (Dist USD) (SPY5.UK), SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist EUR) (SPYD.DE), SPDR S&P Euro Dividend Aristocrats (Dist EUR) (SPYW.DE), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.FR), STMicroelectronics NV (STM.IT), Seagate Technology PLC (STX.US), SPDR S&P Us Dividend Aristocrats UCITS (Dist USD) (UDVD.UK), WR Berkley Corp (WRB.US), Spdr S&P Homebuilders (Dist USD) (XHB.US), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund  (Dist USD) (XLE.US), Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLF.US), Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLI.US), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLK.US), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLP.US), Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLU.US), Health Care Select Sector SPDR  (Dist USD) (XLV.US), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Dist USD) (XLY.US), SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (Dist USD) (XME.US), Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (Dist USD) (XOP.US), Spdr S&P Retail (Dist USD) (XRT.US)

 

24.09 martedì - dividendi su Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - class A  (ARCO.US), Equity Residential (EQR.US), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (FAS.US), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SOXL.US), Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (SPXL.US), STMicroelectronics NV - ADR (STM.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TNA.US), Total SE - ADR (TOT.US), TotalEnergies SE - ADR (TTE.US), Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (Dist USD) (TZA.US), Vitec Software Group AB (publ) - class B (VITB.SE)

 

25.09 Mercoledì - dividendi su Johnson Controls International plc (JCI.US), Schwab US Dividend Equity (Dist USD) (SCHD.US), ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (Dist USD) (SVXY.US), ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (Dist USD) (TBT.US), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Dist USD) (TQQQ.US)

 

26.09 Giovedì - dividendi su British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.UK), Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.UK), British American Tobacco PLC (BMT.DE), Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR.UK), General Electric Co (GE.US), Invitation Homes Inc (INVH.US), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT.US), Philip Morris International Inc (PM.US), Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC.US), Randstad Holding NV (RAND.NL), Rightmove PLC (RMV.UK), Sempra Energy (SRE.US), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFG.US)

 

27.09 Venerdì - dividendi su Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.US), British American Tobacco PLC - ADR (BTI.US), Bancolombia SA - ADR (CIB.US), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.US), Colruyt SA (COLR.BE), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP.US), Danaher Corp (DHR.US), Ebro Foods SA (EBRO.ES), Ferguson PLC (FERG.UK), Flowserve Corp (FLS.US), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.DE), Hyundai Motor Co - GDP (HYUD.UK), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP.US), Medtronic PLC (MDT.US), National Health Investors Inc (NHI.US), Nutrien Ltd (NTR.US), Nucor Corp (NUE.US), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.US), 360 DigiTech Inc - ADR (QFIN.US), Polo Ralph Lauren Corp  - class A  (RL.US), Banco de Sabadell SA (SAB.ES), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - GDR  (SMSN.UK), TFI International Inc (TFII.US), Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.US), Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (Dist USD) (VNQ.US), Vanguard Idx Fund (Dist USD) (VTI.US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY.US)

Non vi saranno festività durante la prossima settimana.

Si noti che le Corporate Action presentate possono subire modifiche (possono essere annunciate nuove CA e cancellate quelle esistenti).
Tutte le corporate action aggiornate sono presenti in xStation in Info strumenti.


Modifica all'offerta azionaria 12.09 - 19.09

Di seguito è possibile trovare le nuove Azioni disponibili su xStation:

 

Azioni reali:

Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 2xShort (ETFBNQ2S.PL), Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 3xLev (ETFBNQ3L.PL),

Azioni CFD:
 

XTB

giovedì - 19 settembre 2024
23:10

Rollover su AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

Oggi vi è una modifica della data di consegna degli strumenti AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20 Ai clienti che hanno posizioni aperte verranno accreditati o addebitati gli importi dei rispettivi punti swap.

Pertanto:

- DE30 -1770 punti swap per posizione long; 1770 punti swap per posizione short

- EU50 -280punti swap per posizione long; 280 punti swap per posizione short

- SPA35 -6 punti swap per posizione long; 6 punti swap per posizione short

- W20 -350 punti swap per posizione long; 350 punti swap per posizione short

- AUT20 -29 punti swap per posizione long; 29 punti swap per posizione short

- UK100 -570 punti swap per posizione long; 570 punti swap per posizione short

- ITA40 93 punti swap per posizione long; -93 punti swap per posizione short

- SUI20 -36 punti swap per posizione long; 36 punti swap per posizione short

- FRA40 -120 punti swap per posizione long; 120 punti swap per posizione short

- NED25 -260 punti swap per posizione long; 260 punti swap per posizione short

- DE40 -1770 punti swap per posizione long; 1770 punti swap per posizione short

Tali informazioni si riferiscono ai suddetti strumenti disponibili in tutte le offerte sulle piattaforme xStation e MT4. Ricordiamo che le denominazioni degli strumenti nelle singole offerte possono essere leggermente diverse.

 

Un elenco dettagliato di tutte le denominazioni degli strumenti è disponibile nella TABELLA DEI MARGINI.

XTB

10:53

Rollover su AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20

Oggi, alla fine della giornata di negoziazione, gli strumenti sottostanti di AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, ITA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100 and W20 modificheranno le loro date di consegna.

L'attuale differenza tra i prezzi dei futures con termini di consegna consecutivi è:

- NED25 circa. 2.58 punti indice

- EU50 circa. 29.0 punti indice

- SUI20 circa. 36 punti indice

- W20 circa. 32.0 punti indice

- ITA40 circa. -98 punti indice

- FRA40 circa. 12.5 punti indice

- SPA35 circa. 7 punti indice

- DE40 circa. 171.0 punti indice

- UK100 circa. 56.5 punti indice

- AUT20 circa. 29 punti indice

- DE30 circa. 171.0 punti indice

Ciò significa che se non si verifica nulla tra la chiusura di oggi e l'apertura di domani, il prezzo di apertura per:
- AUT20, DE30, DE40, EU50, FRA40, NED25, SPA35, SUI20, UK100, W20 dovrebbe essere maggiore secondo i valori dati
- ITA40 dovrebbe essere minore secondo i valori dati

La modifica del valore della posizione legata alla modifica della base sarà corretta con punti swap pari al valore della base. I clienti con ordini limit e stop vicini al prezzo attuale sono pregati di adeguare la loro posizione alle modifiche del valore della base. In caso contrario, gli ordini limit e stop saranno eseguiti secondo la procedura standard.

Tali informazioni si riferiscono ai suddetti strumenti disponibili in tutte le offerte sulle piattaforme xStation e MT4. Ricordiamo che le denominazioni degli strumenti nelle singole offerte possono essere leggermente diverse.

Un elenco dettagliato di tutte le denominazioni degli strumenti è disponibile nella TABELLA DEI MARGINI.

 

Importante:


È fondamentale ricordare che dopo il calcolo dei punti swap (che sono il risultato della base tra due serie di contratti di strumenti sottostanti), il valore delle registrazioni del conto del Cliente si modificherà. Con una base molto ampia, può accadere che il LIVELLO DEL MARGINE richiesto venga superato. In tal caso inizierà la chiusura automatica della posizione, a partire da quella che genera il risultato finanziario minore, e continuerà fino al raggiungimento del LIVELLO DEL MARGINE richiesto. I clienti devono anche adeguare i loro ordini pendenti attivi. Se il prezzo di attivazione dell'ordine impostato dal cliente si trova all'interno del gap relativo al rollover, l'ordine verrà eseguito al prezzo di apertura dello strumento. Per evitare questa situazione, gli ordini pendenti devono essere rimossi prima della fine della giornata di negoziazione dello strumento nel giorno del rollover.

 

XTB

