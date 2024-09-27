Derivati CFD - Forex, Materie Prime, Indici, Criptovalute

Non vi saranno rollover durante la prossima settimana.

Festività (modifica degli orari di negoziazione - orario CEST) Strumento 30.09 Lunedì 01.10 Martedì 02.10 Mercoledì 03.10 Giovedì 04.10 Venerdì CHN.cash Trading fino alle 21:00 No trading Trading dalle 03:15 - - HK.cash Trading fino alle21:00 No trading Trading dalle 03:15 - - MEXComp - No trading - - -

Dividendi 30.09 Lunedì 01.10 Martedì 02.10 Mercoledì 03.10 Giovedì 04.10 Venerdì - AU200.cash - AU200.cash -

Tali informazioni si riferiscono ai suddetti strumenti disponibili in tutte le offerte sulle piattaforme xStation e MT4. Vi preghiamo di ricordare che le denominazioni degli strumenti nelle singole offerte possono essere leggermente diverse. Un elenco dettagliato delle denominazioni degli strumenti è disponibile nella TABELLA DEI MARGINI.

Strumenti OMI, Azioni CFD, CFD su ETF, Titoli Sintetici

Dividendi, rights issue, spin off, split e re-split:



30.09 Lunedì - dividendi su Agree Realty Corp (ADC.US), AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC.US), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE.US), AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4.DE), Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE.US), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI.US), AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB.US), Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.US), B&G Foods Inc (BGS.US), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL.US), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - class A (BXMT.US), Boston Properties Inc (BXP.US), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL.US), Chimera Investment Corp (CIM.US), Camden Property Trust (CPT.US), CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE.US), Dillard's Inc - class A (DDS.US), Deere & Co (DE.US), Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI.US), Amdocs Ltd (DOX.US), Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP.US), Ensign Group Inc (ENSG.US), EPR Properties (EPR.US), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT.US), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.US), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.US), FMC Corp (FMC.US), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD.US), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST.US), Huhtamaki OYJ (HUH1V.FI), Humana Inc (HUM.US), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR.US), World Fuel Services Corp (INT.US), Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT.US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.US), Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC.US), Ladder Capital Corp - class A (LADR.US), Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO.US), Lennox International Inc (LII.US), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.US), Mondelez International Inc - class A (MDLZ.US), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.US), National Fuel Gas Co (NFG.US), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY.US), Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC.US), Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC.US), PG&E Corp (PCG.US), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK.US), POSCO - ADR (PKX.US), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR.US), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP.US), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.US), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG.US), Sony Corp (SONY) - ADR (SNE.US), Sony Group Corp - ADR (SONY.US), STAG Industrial Inc (STAG.US), Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.US), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.US), Sun Communities Inc (SUI.US), Stryker Corp (SYK.US), Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS.US), Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO.US), Toro Co (TTC.US), US Bancorp (USB.US), Valmet OYJ (VALMT.FI), Veris Residential Inc (VRE.US), World Kinect Corporation (WKC.US), Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW.US), WP Carey Inc (WPC.US), Xerox Corp (XRX.US), York Water Co (YORW.US), Yirendai Ltd - ADR (YRD.US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.US)

01.10 Martedì- dividendi su Agilent Technologies Inc (A.US), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD.US), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.US), Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH.US), CubeSmart (CUBE.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERICB.SE), Fortum OYJ (FORTUM.FI), Farmland Partners Inc (FPI.US), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT.US), Ingredion Inc (INGR.US), Neste Oyj (NESTE.FI), New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ.US), Realty Income Corp (O.US), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA.US), Quanta Services Inc (PWR.US), Royal Unibrew A/S (RBREW.DK), Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.US), Rithm Capital Corp (RITM.US), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.US), State Street Corp (STT.US), Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.US), Upbound Group Inc (UPBD.US), Ventas Inc (VTR.US)

02.10 Mercoledì - dividendi su AECOM (ACM.US), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD.US), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.US), Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.US), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.US), Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - class B (ERIC.US), Itau Unibanco Holding SA - ADR (ITUB.US), Republic Services Inc - class A (RSG.US)

03.10 Giovedì- dividendi su Bodycote PLC (BOY.UK), Centrica PLC (CNA.UK), Campbell Soup Co (CPB.US), Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ.US), Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.UK), Hunting PLC (HTG.UK), Kainos Group PLC (KNOS.UK), Progressive Corp (PGR.US), Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.UK), Sylvamo Corp (SLVM.US), Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.UK), Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD.US), Spectris PLC (SXS.UK), TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.UK), Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.UK), Weir Group PLC (WEIR.UK), Wickes Group PLC (WIX.UK)



04.10 Venerdì - dividendi su American Express Co (AXP.US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.US), Designer Brands Inc - class A (DBI.US), Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.US), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN.US), Globe Life Inc (GL.US), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI.US), Immersion Corp (IMMR.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Mercor SA (MCR.PL), Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.US), Morningstar Inc (MORN.US), NetApp Inc (NTAP.US), Royal Gold Inc (RGLD.US), Sysco Corp (SYY.US), Thule Group AB (THULE.SE)



Non vi sono festività durante la prossima settimana.



Si noti che le Corporate Action presentate possono subire modifiche (possono essere annunciate nuove CA e cancellate quelle esistenti).

Tutte le corporate action aggiornate sono presenti in xStation in Info strumenti.



Modifica all'offerta azionaria 19.09 - 26.09

Non vi sono modifiche.



