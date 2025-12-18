BREAKING: ECB holds rates as expected; EURUSD ticks higher in first reaction💡

Key takeaways ECB rates unchanged

Inflation forecasts raised for 2026

Economic growth forecasts raised for the next two years

The euro recovers losses in initial reaction

Euro Zone - ECB Interest Rate Decision for December: Actual: 2.15%; forecast 2.15%; previous 2.15%;

Marginal Lending Facility At 2.40% Key information added to the official ECB publication: Inflation for 2025 left at 2.1%

Inflation for 2026 raised to 1.9% from 1.7%

Inflation for 2027 at 1.8%, compared to the previous forecast of 1.9%

Inflation at 2% for 2028

Core inflation for 2026 raised to 2.2% from 1.9%

Core inflation for 2027 raised to 1.9% from 1.8%

Core inflation for 2028 at 2.0%

Economic growth in 2025 is expected to reach 1.4%, compared to the previous forecast of 1.2%.

Growth in 2026 at 1.2% compared to 1.0% previously

Growth in 2027 at 1.4% compared to 1.3% previously

Growth in 2028 at 1.4% ECB does clearly not intend to cut more. Very hawkish revisions to forecast. Divergence to Fed is at extremes currently and that's why EURUSD is doing very well against USD. Traders keep ECB rate bets steady hovewer, see 3 BPS of hikes in 2026. Now we are waiting for ECB conference which will be conducted by President Lagarde. Link here: ECB Governing Council Press Conference - 18 December 2025

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.