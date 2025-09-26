Canadian GDP slightly higher 🔔USDCAD gains

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
We use cookies
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol
Expiration date
1 day
adobe_unique_id
Expiration date
364 days
__hssc
Expiration date
1 hour
SESSID
Expiration date
1 day
__cf_bm
Expiration date
1 hour
intercom-id-iojaybix
Expiration date
270 days
intercom-session-iojaybix
Expiration date
6 days
xtbCookiesSettings
Expiration date
364 days
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbLanguageSettings
Expiration date
364 days
userPreviousBranchSymbol
Expiration date
364 days
intercom-device-id-iojaybix
Expiration date
270 days
test_cookie
Expiration date
1 hour
_cfuvid
OClmoOot
Expiration date
18262 days
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
Cookie name
Description
__hstc
Expiration date
179 days
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2
Expiration date
365 days
_ga
Expiration date
729 days
_ga_CBPL72L2EC
Expiration date
729 days
_ga_TC79BEJ20L
Expiration date
729 days
countryIsoCode
_vwo_uuid
Expiration date
365 days
_vwo_ds
Expiration date
29 days
_vwo_sn
Expiration date
1 hour
_vis_opt_s
Expiration date
99 days
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_gcl_au
Expiration date
89 days
AnalyticsSyncHistory
Expiration date
29 days
_gid
Expiration date
1 day
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
Cookie name
Description
hubspotutk
Expiration date
179 days
_uetsid
Expiration date
1 day
_uetvid
Expiration date
389 days
_ttp
Expiration date
389 days
MUID
Expiration date
389 days
_tt_enable_cookie
Expiration date
389 days
li_sugr
Expiration date
89 days
_fbp
Expiration date
89 days
muc_ads
Expiration date
729 days
guest_id_marketing
Expiration date
729 days
guest_id_ads
Expiration date
729 days
guest_id
Expiration date
729 days
_omappvp
Expiration date
3998 days
_omappvs
Expiration date
1 hour
IDE
Expiration date
389 days
MSPTC
Expiration date
389 days
_rdt_uuid
Expiration date
89 days
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
Cookie name
Description
bcookie
Expiration date
364 days
lidc
Expiration date
1 day
UserMatchHistory
Expiration date
29 days
bscookie
Expiration date
364 days
li_gc
Expiration date
179 days
personalization_id
Expiration date
729 days
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Change region and language
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Language
Changing the language affects the change of regulator