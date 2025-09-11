Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (11.09.2025)

Yesterday, Bitcoin broke through its short-term resistance around $113,000, simultaneously breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent major downward impulse. This move follows a breakout from a downward correction at the beginning of September, which negated a potential double-top formation above the $120,000 level. One of the key drivers behind this rally is anticipation of a larger rate cut from the Fed, which could lead to a weaker dollar. Although the EURUSD pair ultimately retreated below the 1.1700 level, the potential for a more aggressive cut could weigh on the dollar. Yesterday’s PPI inflation data fueled hopes for a larger cut, and today at 1:30 PM BST, we will get the crucial CPI inflation figures. While inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% year-on-year due to tariffs, a lower PPI reading may suggest less upward pressure than previously thought. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app What else could be fueling Bitcoin's momentum? ETF Inflows: Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of over $750 million on Wednesday, September 10.

Net inflows for September have already surpassed $1 billion, reversing the outflows seen in August.

Whale Accumulation: On-chain data reveals "massive" accumulation by "whale" investors in August, amounting to approximately $3 billion. The number of addresses holding at least 100 BTC has reached a record 19,130, surpassing the previous peak from 2017.

Shrinking Exchange Supply: The available supply of Bitcoin on exchanges is dwindling. Bitcoin now accounts for less than 11% of cryptocurrencies on exchanges, the lowest level since 2018. About 70% of the total Bitcoin supply has not changed hands for at least a year, signaling accumulation by long-term investors.

Corporate Adoption: A growing number of companies are opting to hold a portion of their assets in Bitcoin. According to AInvest data, corporations and related institutions (ETFs, governments, etc.) now hold 3.7 million BTC.

Reduced Leverage: Glassnode data indicates that the leverage ratio used for Bitcoin trading has fallen significantly this year, suggesting a shift from speculation towards long-term institutional allocation.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.