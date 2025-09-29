Chart of the day - GOLD (29.09.2025)

Gold is gaining 1.10% today and breaking above $3,800 per ounce. December futures are also rising to $3,840. The main reason for such strong capital inflows at the very start of the week is the flight to safety amid uncertainty linked to the looming U.S. government shutdown, reinforced by expectations of Fed rate cuts and a weaker dollar. Silver and platinum are gaining even more. Currently, the market is pricing in a 90% probability of a 25 bp cut at the next meeting and a 68% probability at the December meeting. The risk of a U.S. government shutdown remains a short-term factor. Funding expires at midnight on September 30 if politicians fail to reach an agreement. Markets still price elevated shutdown risk, though lower than over the weekend. Republicans have assured they will not make concessions on passing a short-term funding bill. Tensions escalated when the White House Office of Management and Budget last week instructed agencies to prepare mass layoff plans in the event of a shutdown. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app At present, Republicans are trying to push through a so-called “stopgap” bill until November, while Democrats want to reverse recent healthcare/Medicaid cuts before supporting legislation. Congressional leaders are set to meet with President Donald Trump for mediation. A shutdown could delay the release of key macro data, including labor market figures later this week. With gold up more than 45% year-to-date, over 10% this month, and the dollar down more than 9.50% this year, concerns about de-dollarization and skepticism toward Fed independence are boosting gold’s appeal as a safe haven. Strong demand for gold continues among institutions and central banks. Singapore and Hong Kong are expanding vaults, while China is increasing its reserves.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.