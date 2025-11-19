Daily Summary: Market attempts recovery, all hope in Nvidia

The American stock market is attempting to correct declines ahead of Nvidia's earnings, but after initial gains, it quickly loses momentum. At the beginning of the session, NASDAQ100 futures rise by over 1.7%, but as the session progresses, they reduce gains to just 0.5%. Similar movements are seen in the S&P500 and Russell2000, which also hover around 0.5% gains by the end of the session. The Dow Jones performs worse, limiting gains to 0.2%.

Investors in the US and worldwide are holding their breath, awaiting two key publications. Nvidia will release its earnings after the session closes. The AI and components giant is currently in the spotlight, and the company's results will be crucial for the market to determine the continued validity of valuations for tech and AI companies. Even a slight disappointment could trigger a significant correction.

The FOMC minutes from the last meeting will also be published today. The market is convinced that it has already priced in the actual path of rate cuts for the coming months, somewhat accepting the lack of a cut in December. An unexpected comment or change in stance could provoke the market to adjust valuations and expectations.

Data on trade and oil have also flowed in from the US. The trade deficit is slowly but consistently shrinking since about mid-year, after significantly increasing at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. Oil inventories fell significantly above expectations, but unexpectedly, gasoline inventories rose.

Alphabet has released its new AI model, which positively surprised investors and analysts. The stock price of the giant rose by about 3%.

Mixed sentiments are observed in European sessions, where investors do not place as much hope in AI. The balance of sentiment is even. Stock exchanges in the UK and Italy are down about 0.5%. CAC40 maintained its course around the opening. DAX performed better with a 0.2% increase. The growth leader turned out to be WIG20, rising by almost 2%.

In the UK, inflation continues to rise despite negligible economic growth. CPI increased by 0.4% month-on-month.

In the agricultural commodities market, supply is increasing. Cocoa is down over 5%, Coffee and Soy about 2%.

In the energy commodities segment, oil is cheaper by over 2%, notably before the publication of US oil inventories. NATGAS, however, is rising by over 4%.

The precious metals market remains stable. Gold is up by just under 0.5%. Platinum and Silver are rising by 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

The crypto market continues to collapse. The broad market is experiencing another day of significant declines. Bitcoin has fallen below $90,000 for the first time since May, losing over 4% just today. Ethereum is doing even worse, losing 7% and stopping at $2,880.

In the currency market, among major currencies, the dollar reigns today, strengthening against most pairs. The biggest increase is seen against the Yen, which loses 0.8%, followed closely by the pound, losing 0.5%. The Euro-dollar falls by about 0.2%. Among smaller currencies, the New Zealand and Australian dollars are notably depreciated, with a 1% and 0.6% decline against the dollar, respectively.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.