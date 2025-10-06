Daily summary: US100 surges almost 1% 📈Crypto and precious metals on the rise

Key takeaways Indices on Wall Street gain on Monday

Kalshi prices in more than 22 days of US government shutdown

Crypto and precious metals on the rise

The French CAC40 index fell by nearly 1.4% today amid the ongoing political crisis in France , though it managed to recover a significant portion of its losses by the end of the session. The German DAX and UK FTSE posted modest declines .

Eurozone retail sales rose by 0.1% month-over-month , in line with expectations, after a -0.5% drop previously . In the UK , the construction PMI climbed to 46.2 from 46.0 , while the European Sentix investor sentiment index showed a slight rebound to -5.4 , compared with -7.7 and -9.2 in previous readings.

U.S. stock indexes are posting solid gains today , with the Nasdaq 100 trading nearly 1% above the 25,000-point mark . At the same time, the U.S. dollar is strengthening , even as prediction markets are pricing in a prolonged U.S. government shutdown — currently estimated at around 22 days according to Kalshi . The spotlight is on a more than 4% surge in Taiwan’s TSMC (TSM.US) and a rally in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares, following the company’s announcement of a partnership with OpenAI . Analysts at BofA Securities raised AMD’s price target to $250 from $200 previously , sending its shares up over 26% today .

The EUR/USD pair remained exceptionally stable during Christine Lagarde’s address to the European Parliament , holding just below the key 1.172 resistance level despite a modest 0.1% decline . The ECB President largely reiterated the bank’s existing policy stance , noting that the disinflation process in the euro area has ended and that inflation is now aligned with the 2% medium-term target . Meanwhile, investors remain cautious amid weak export data and political tensions in major EU economies.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, are advancing amid rising ETF inflows, strong spot market demand, and improving technical conditions that hint at a potential breakout. As of Monday around 20:10, BTC was hovering near $125,000, while Ethereum approached $4,700. On-chain data shows that whale distribution has eased, creating more room for potential upside; CryptoQuant forecasts BTC prices between $160,000 and $200,000 by year-end. In the commodities market, cocoa prices on the London exchange rebounded from a 20-month low, although improving supply outlooks are likely to keep medium-term pressure on prices. According to a Bloomberg survey, stabilizing weather in West Africa and farmers’ investments in larger crops could lead to a global cocoa surplus of nearly 186,000 tons in the upcoming season. The USD/JPY pair is up more than 0.7%, supported by a “dovish” political victory in Japan, where Sanae Takaichi won the recent election. Against a backdrop of political uncertainty in the U.S. and France, and dovish signals from Japan, precious metals are rallying strongly — gold is up nearly 2%, surpassing $3,950 per ounce, while silver follows suit, rising to $48.6 per ounce. David Sacks from the White House administration stated that the United States cannot allow China access to advanced semiconductor technology, emphasizing the strategic importance of partnership with Nvidia. However, Nvidia shares fell nearly 1% today, partially in response to AMD’s deal with OpenAI, which may signal that after years of dominance, Nvidia is finally facing real competition. Beginning November 1st, 2025, all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the United States from other countries will be tariffed at a rate of 25% - according to Donald Trump commentary on Truth Social platform.

