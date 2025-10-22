Google Quantum Echoes – A Quantum Computing Breakthrough

The announcement had a muted immediate stock impact (brief 1.5% gain), but Alphabet remains a strong long-term quantum play with a P/E of 26 , posing a threat to smaller competitors like Rigetti Computing.

The breakthrough's significance lies in its ability to verify results through real-world quantum experiments, paving the way for practical commercial applications within five years (e.g., drug discovery, materials science).

Google's Quantum Echoes algorithm, running on the Willow chip , achieved a 13,000-fold advantage over the world's fastest supercomputer, completing a 3.2-year calculation in just over two hours.

Google today announced a groundbreaking algorithm, Quantum Echoes, with results published in the journal Nature. The algorithm, run on the Willow quantum chip, demonstrated a 13,000-fold advantage over the world's fastest supercomputer. Calculations that the Frontier supercomputer would have taken $3.2$ years to complete were performed by Willow in just over two hours. What Distinguishes This Breakthrough? Unlike previous demonstrations of "quantum advantage," Quantum Echoes offers the ability to verify results through direct comparison with real-world quantum experiments. This is a critical step towards practical applications of quantum technology. Potential Applications According to Hartmut Neven, Head of Google Quantum AI, the technology could find commercial use within the next five years in areas such as: Drug discovery and molecular structure modeling

Materials science (e.g., better batteries for electric vehicles)

NMR spectroscopy in chemistry and biology Implications for the Company's Stock The earlier announcement of the Willow chip (December 2024) boosted Alphabet's shares by 5-7%, adding over $100 billion to its market capitalization. Currently, GOOGL is trading at approximately $250-$255 – a 52% increase year-on-year and 33% since the beginning of 2025. For long-term investors, Alphabet remains one of the most attractive options for exposure to the quantum sector, combining breakthrough technological achievements with a solid financial position and a relatively appealing valuation (P/E: 26). The company's stock momentarily gained about 1.5% after the announcement but later resumed its decline. It is worth noting the performance of another quantum computing company, Rigetti Computing. The stock rose sharply in September but began losing value from mid-October. Alphabet, with its product, is a potentially major threat to Rigetti, considering the giant's investment potential. Source: xStation5

