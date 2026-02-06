Silver surges 5% 📈

Silver (SILVER) is up more than 5% today, while gold (GOLD) is rebounding by about 2.5% to nearly $4,900 per ounce, supported by improved global risk sentiment. Silver has bounced from around $64 to above $74 per ounce, and at this stage the move appears to be driven more by technical factors than by fundamentals. Reuters data show that analysts have raised their average 2026 silver price forecast to $79.50 per ounce. Yesterday, silver plunged by roughly 12% , and CME — the US metals futures exchange (COMEX) — increased margin requirements for silver futures from 15% to 18% . This directly raised the cost of holding positions and forced some investors to close trades. JPMorgan warned that elevated silver valuations make the market particularly vulnerable to sharp sell-offs during periods of risk aversion.

, and CME — the US metals futures exchange (COMEX) — increased margin requirements for silver futures from . This directly raised the cost of holding positions and forced some investors to close trades. JPMorgan warned that elevated silver valuations make the market particularly vulnerable to sharp sell-offs during periods of risk aversion. Recently, a stronger US dollar has been one of the key headwinds. The dollar is still hovering near two-week highs today, which is historically negative for precious metals. On the other hand, yesterday’s weaker US labor-market indicators (JOLTS, jobless claims, and the Challenger report) could reduce the dollar’s momentum — especially if today’s University of Michigan release (consumer sentiment and inflation expectations) reinforces the narrative of a slowing economy.

today, which is historically negative for precious metals. On the other hand, yesterday’s weaker US labor-market indicators (JOLTS, jobless claims, and the Challenger report) could reduce the dollar’s momentum — especially if today’s University of Michigan release (consumer sentiment and inflation expectations) reinforces the narrative of a slowing economy. China has also seen serious disruptions in its local silver market. The UBS SDIC Silver Futures fund fell another 10% (its daily limit) and trading was halted. The product is now more than 40% below its January 26 peak, yet it still trades at roughly a 29% premium to its net asset value (NAV). Meanwhile, Julius Baer analysts have pointed to softer industrial demand — including from solar panel manufacturers - and weaker jewellery demand, which could limit the scope for a sustained rebound. CME has also flagged the planned launch of new 100-ounce silver futures on February 9 (pending regulatory approval), which could increase market activity but may also lift volatility in the short term. SILVER, GOLD charts (D1)

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5 The last time silver experienced a move of this magnitude was in March 2020 during the COVID crash. All signs suggest volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. XTB Research At the moment, silver and gold are moving almost in tandem - with correlation running at historically high levels. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. XTB Research

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.