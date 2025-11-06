US Open: US100 loses 1% amid semiconductors & software stocks sell-off📉

Sentiment across the U.S. equity market is notably weak today, with Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures down over 1% as semiconductor and software stocks weigh on the broader U.S. indices. Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet stocks are down, signalling negative momentum across the BigTech stocks today. Yesterday’s comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang , who suggested that China is getting very close to surpassing the United States in artificial intelligence , appear to be deepening market concerns about valuations, despite a very successful earnings season.

is expected to issue a ruling on American import tariffs , while the noted that the justices may take a . According to Wells Fargo, companies that were initially hit hardest by the tariffs — including Caterpillar, Nike, Five Below, Best Buy, and Gap Inc. — could benefit the most in such a scenario. Some of the stocks that reacted sharply in April have since managed to recover and resume their upward trend, despite the lingering risk of higher import duties. US100 (D1) Today, US100 is one step closer to testing EMA50 moving average (the orange line) near 25,000 pts. Source: xStation5 Sector Overview Technology stocks — from software firms like Oracle and Salesforce to semiconductor giants such as Nvidia and AMD — are sharply lower today. Meanwhile, the energy sector is performing slightly better, supported by a gradual recovery in oil prices. Source: xStation5 Company News Acadia Healthcare (ACHC.US) shares sank 10% after the operator of behavioral health facilities reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA missed analyst forecasts, while full-year earnings guidance also came in below Wall Street expectations.

shares sank after the operator of behavioral health facilities reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA missed analyst forecasts, while full-year earnings guidance also came in below Wall Street expectations. Albemarle (ALB.US) gained 3% in early trade after the lithium and specialty chemicals producer posted better-than-expected sales and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter, beating consensus estimates.

gained in early trade after the lithium and specialty chemicals producer posted for the third quarter, beating consensus estimates. Becton Dickinson (BDX.US) slid 8% after the medical equipment maker issued its fiscal 2026 outlook , which analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence described as “likely to underwhelm,” signaling potential investor disappointment.

slid after the medical equipment maker issued its , which analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence described as “likely to underwhelm,” signaling potential investor disappointment. Biogen (BIIB.US) advanced 1.6% after Stifel analyst Paul Matteis upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, citing an improving risk-reward profile and the potential impact of upcoming clinical catalysts.

advanced after Stifel analyst upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, citing an improving risk-reward profile and the potential impact of upcoming clinical catalysts. Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) tumbled 15% despite reporting third-quarter revenue above consensus. Analysts noted, however, that results failed to meet more optimistic buy-side expectations for the fast-growing energy drink maker.

tumbled despite reporting third-quarter revenue above consensus. Analysts noted, however, that results failed to meet more optimistic buy-side expectations for the fast-growing energy drink maker. Coherent Corp (COHR.US) climbed 13% after the semiconductor manufacturer’s latest earnings and outlook underscored strong demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI) , reinforcing the firm’s position in advanced chip technologies.

climbed after the semiconductor manufacturer’s latest earnings and outlook underscored , reinforcing the firm’s position in advanced chip technologies. Datadog (DDOG.US) surged 21% after the cloud monitoring and analytics company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year revenue forecast, signaling continued business momentum.

surged after the cloud monitoring and analytics company posted and raised its full-year revenue forecast, signaling continued business momentum. Fastly (FSLY.US) jumped 22% following quarterly results that topped estimates. The edge computing provider also lifted its full-year outlook, reflecting a notable rebound in revenue growth .

jumped following quarterly results that topped estimates. The edge computing provider also lifted its full-year outlook, reflecting a . Figma (FIG.US) rose 5% after the design software company increased its full-year revenue guidance , coming in above the average analyst projection.

rose after the design software company , coming in above the average analyst projection. IonQ (IONQ.US) added 4% after the quantum computing company’s third-quarter performance came in ahead of expectations , reflecting ongoing progress in commercialization efforts.

added after the quantum computing company’s third-quarter performance came in , reflecting ongoing progress in commercialization efforts. Planet Fitness (PLNT.US) jumped 14% after the gym operator raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast , reflecting stronger performance and resilient demand in the fitness sector.

jumped after the gym operator , reflecting stronger performance and resilient demand in the fitness sector. Porch Group (PRCH.US) plunged 20% after the home services software company missed Q3 revenue expectations and narrowed its full-year guidance, signaling a more cautious business outlook.

plunged after the home services software company and narrowed its full-year guidance, signaling a more cautious business outlook. Sprout Social (SPT.US) gained 5% after the social media management platform beat Q3 estimates and lifted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, underscoring steady growth across enterprise clients. Tapestry (TPR.US) – Technical Outlook (D1 Interval) Tapestry shares (TPR.US) fall nearly 8% after the handbag maker’s raised full-year EPS guidance failed to meet market expectations. The decline halted at a key support area near $94 per share, where the EMA200 (red line) currently lies.

If the stock holds this level, a gradual recovery toward $110 per share remains possible. Source: xStation5

