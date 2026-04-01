Will EssilorLuxottica and L'Oréal acquire part of the Giorgio Armani brand❓

Shares of EssilorLuxottica (EL.FR) and L'Oréal (OR.FR) were in the market spotlight today following reports by Il Sole 24 Ore that the Armani family is considering bringing in two or three strategic investors to acquire a 15% stake in Giorgio Armani SpA. The will of the group’s founder, who died in 2025 at the age of 91, names EssilorLuxottica, L’Oréal, and LVMH as preferred buyers, with the possibility of eventually increasing their stake to as much as 54.9%. Dividing the stake among several investors, rather than selling it to a single entity, would give the foundation more time to develop a broader ownership strategy, thereby reducing the negotiating pressure on individual bidders. In the case of EssilorLuxottica, according to earlier reports, the company was prepared to acquire between 5% and 10% of Armani’s equity, without securing a seat on the supervisory board. This scenario is consistent with the group’s strategy to date. Armani is a key licensing partner in the eyewear segment, so the investment would be defensive and strategic in nature, securing the existing partnership. It is worth noting, however, that EssilorLuxottica’s market capitalization fell in 2026 to approximately €98.95 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of over 21%; the potential acquisition of Armani shares alone is therefore not a sufficient catalyst to reverse this trend. L'Oréal, on the other hand, has officially confirmed through its CFO, Christophe Babule, that it will “definitely” consider the possibility of acquiring a stake, making the company on Rue Royale one of the market’s favorites. For L'Oréal, acquiring even a minority stake in Armani would strengthen its position in the luxury perfumes and cosmetics segment, where the Armani Beauty brand generates significant revenue. EssilorLuxottica (EL.FR) is down; L'Oréal (OR.FR) is up—why? L'Oréal already holds a license to manufacture Armani Beauty perfumes and cosmetics, so this investment safeguards a billion-dollar revenue stream for the company. In a multi-investor scenario, L'Oréal could acquire a controlling stake and take the lead in shaping the partnership. EssilorLuxottica, on the other hand, has declared its willingness to acquire only 5–10% without a seat on the supervisory board, which implies a passive, minority position with no real influence on the brand’s strategy. In a multi-investor structure, EL’s stake would be even smaller, and tying up capital in a fashion company with no clear added value could be perceived by the market as a risky move, given the company’s higher debt level compared to L’Oréal’s. Source: xStation

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.