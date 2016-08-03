Applying for a trading account with XTB is quick and easy. Simply follow our three-step process outlined below:
- Complete our simple online form and get instant access to our trading platforms while we verify your details.
- You may be required to upload additional documents to verify your identity (proof of identity, bank statement, etc.) via your XTB Client Office.
- Once your application has been approved, you can deposit funds through our secure online process and start trading!
Security measures we take
- All data is passed via a secure SSL connection.
Protection of your funds
- All retail Client Money is held in segregated client bank accounts in line with our regulatory obligations.
- Your funds are held in ring-fenced accounts separate to our own accounts
- Your funds are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per eligible person in the unlikely event of our insolvency.
Why choose XTB?
- One of Europe’s biggest brokers.
- Full access to an award-winning platform, xStation, with superior trade execution.
- Access to 5800+ instruments.
- Free comprehensive education via our free ebooks, educational articles and Youtube Channel.
- Advanced technical analysis tools with free integrated market commentary.
We’re Here to Help
If you have any questions about setting up an account, please contact our dedicated customer support team:
- Email: uksales@xtb.com
- Phone: +44 2036953086
