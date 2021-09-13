Bank of Canada (BoC)

The Bank of Canada is the central bank of Canada, established in 1934 in Ottawa. Find out what role it plays in today's economy, and why it matters it your trading.

The Governor of the Bank of Canada is Stephen Poloz. The role of the Bank of Canada is "to promote the economic and financial well-being of Canada" as mentioned in the Bank of Canada Acts. The BoC is led by a Regulatory Council made up of: Governor

Senior Vice-Governor

Four vice-governors The role of the Regulatory Council is to direct the country's monetary policy, promote an efficient financial system, and also to establish the strategic direction that the bank should undertake. In what areas does the BoC practice? The Bank of Canada practises in: Monetary politics

Finance system

Currency

Fund management

