Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

CFD (definitions)

Related subjects:
CFDs Glossary
Reading time: 3 minute(s)
Learn the most important definitions to know when entering the world of CFD trading. From leverage and swaps, to learning how to place take profit and stop loss orders.
  • Bid / ask prices - this refers to a two-way price quotation that indicates the best potential price at which a security can be sold and bought at a given point in time. The bid price represents the maximum price that a buyer is willing to pay for a share of stock or other security. The ask price represents the minimum price that a seller is willing to take for that same security. It should be remembered that when concluding a transaction, we buy from sellers, i.e. at the ask price, and we sell to buyers at the bid price.
  • Leverage - multiplies the purchasing power of the capital deposited in the margin, allowing you to enter into transactions exceeding the value of the deposit. For example, a leverage of 1: 100 means that the value of transactions can be 100x greater, i.e. for example $ 1 deposit allows you to make transactions worth $ 100. However, the use of leverage is generally considered very risky and requires strict capital protection rules.
  • Swap - is an agreement between two parties that specifies the rules of mutual payments, depending on a specific market parameter (e.g. interest rate, exchange rate). The basic type of this operation is a contract in which one party compensates the other for the consequences of changing the agreed parameter. In simple words, a swap is to leave a position open for the next day, for which the investor receives or pays interest. Virtually all transactions made on FOREX and on CFDs involve swaps.
  • Margin - is the collateral that a trader has to deposit with their broker, which will cover the credit risk the holder poses for the broker. In a leveraged market, this means that the investor does not have to have the amount to cover the entire value of the transaction, but only the amount required by the broker. Changes in the value of a leveraged transaction are covered by the funds deposited in the margin and when these funds run out, the broker is forced to close the transaction.
  • Long And Short Position - having a long position in a security means that the investor owns a given asset and expects that the price will rise in the future. A short position refers to the sale of an asset which the investor doesn’t own, but believes that the price will fall in the future. If the investor’s assumptions are correct, then they will be entitled to buy the asset at the lower price and make a profit. On the other hand, if the price rises, then the investor will incur a loss.
  • Investment calculator - is a great tool that can help you in risk management. It helps in the automatic calculation of the parameters of your trade, such as pip value, margin, spread value and instantly determines all aspects of your trade, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions at a quicker rate.
  • Take Profit & Stop Loss (including Trailing Stop) - Take Profit is  an order for automatic execution of profit at a previously indicated level. As a rule, it is executed by a limit order opposite to your position. So if you close the short position at a profit (TP) with a buy limit order below the price, and the long position with a sell limit order above the price. Stop loss - a special type of pending stop order. The order is attached to a specific position and closes when the price goes up or down, reaching the Stop loss level. Trailing Stop (TS) is a special type of Stop Loss order that automatically follows a price that advances in favour of your order.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

2 minutes
What Is a CFD?

Read more
2 minutes
Leverage

Read more
3 minutes
Security Deposit

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator