Bank of Japan (BoJ)

The Bank of Japan is the central bank of Japan, established in 1882 in Tokyo, Japan. Find out what role it plays in today's economy, and why it matters it your trading.

The Governor of the Bank of Japan is Haruhiko Kuroda. What are the objectives of the Bank of Japan? The objectives of the BoJ are established in the Minutes of the Bank of Japan, and set out the following objectives: Issue banknotes and carry out monetary and currency control.

Ensure the settlement of funds in a fluid manner between banks and other financial institutions, contributing to the maintenance of the stability of the financial system. What does the BoJ's decisions affect? The decisions made by the BoJ mainly affect the currencies related to the JPY and JAP225. That is why it is very important to follow BoJ’s interest decisions. You can find more information on interest rates in this article.

