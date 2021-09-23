What Is BETA?

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

BETA is a measure of the volatility of shares compared to the entire market or index, e.g. US500 or DE30. BETA can also be generally defined as a relatively correlated variable.

Table of contents What is BETA?

BETA is a measure of the volatility of shares compared to the entire market or index, e.g. US500 or DE30.

BETA can also be generally defined as a relatively correlated variable. What is BETA? When BETA equals 1, this means that the company’s price volatility is the same as the market’s. However, if the BETA variable is greater than 1, it means that the shares are more volatile than the overall market volatility. For example, if the company’s BETA is 1.4, this means that the company’s share price is 40% more volatile than the market. On the other hand, if BETA is less than 1, it means that the share price of a given company is less volatile than the market. For example, let’s assume that the shares of a company have a BETA of 0.3. This means that the company’s shares are 70% less volatile than the market.

Share

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.