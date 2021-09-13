Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

What Is a Carry Trade?

Related subjects:
Glossary ABC of Investing
Reading time: 3 minute(s)
A carry trade is a technique used in international markets that seeks to take advantage of the differences between the interest rates of two currencies.

Table of contents

For example, let’s say that currency A has an interest rate of 1% while currency B has an interest of 5%. In this scenario, investors will borrow an amount X of currency A while placing that received capital in currency B obtaining a return of 5%. In a perfect situation, where there is no movement in exchange rates, the investor will get the return on currency B (5%) minus the cost of borrowing currency A (1%). The performance of the operation will therefore be the product of the difference in the interest rates of both currencies, that is, 4%. (5% -1%).

This technique explains, in part, the movements in the markets in favor of a currency when it experiences upward movements in interest rates. In the same way, it explains how a currency suffers when its official interest rates are subject to a downward revision. Investors move in favour of high-interest currencies to the detriment of those with lower rates.

However, this technique carries a significant risk. The investor is subject, throughout the life of the operation, to fluctuations in the exchange rates between currency A and currency B. If the currency that you have bought suffers a fall for any reason (decline in the GDP of the economy, increase in unemployment in that country, inflation ... etc), the positive return on interest rates may not compensate for the fall in the value of the currency at the time of closing the transaction.

Is the carry trade fulfilled in all cases?

Unfortunately, we don't always have to look at currency returns when taking positions. For example, we observe how the Brazilian real has annual returns of between 11% and 12% while the euro does not exceed 1%. This does not mean that the correct thing is to ask for a loan in euros at 1% and place them at 11% in Brazilian real. Generally, currencies of emerging countries have such high interest rates precisely to combat inflation and the deterioration of the value of their own currency. Therefore, it is probable that if we place our capital in Brazilian real, the risk incurred and the possible fall in the exchange rate will not offset the profitability differential in our favor.

Another clear example is the carry trade between the euro and the Russian ruble in the period 2013-2014. Despite the fact that the yield of the ruble was much higher than that of the euro during this period (7% per year on average), by the end of 2014 the ruble had lost half its value from the beginning.

Ideally, in the case of the carry trade, it is to compare currencies of similar economies, if possible to be leading, and especially currencies without significant risks of collapse and whose economies have reasonably similar inflation levels.

Currently, the best examples of carry trade operations are long positions in USD versus short positions in CHF, EUR, GBP and JPY.

How can I apply the carry trade in my forex trading?

For retail traders, the practical application of this technique consists of looking for the currency crosses that have the currency with the highest interest rate and the lowest interest rate. That is, we will try to position ourselves in a cross that has the highest possible differential, buying the currency with higher interest rates and positioning ourselves lower than the currency with lower interest rates. This will result not only in the search for increases in the exchange rate that favours the purchased currency (high interest currency), but we will also benefit from the daily swap that the crossing has. The daily swap is equal to the rate of the currency purchased minus the rate of the currency sold, adjusted to the days of the position.

As we have pointed out above, the greatest risk that users of this technique face is the variation that exchange rates may have against them during the duration of the operation. The most common is that a currency with high interest rates performs better than one that has lower interest rates. This rule, far from always being fulfilled, is a guideline that investors follow but that requires at the same time to take into account, from a fundamental and technical point of view, the expectations that different currencies may have in order to minimise the risk of our operations.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

3 minutes
What is Volatility?

Read more
1 minutes
Short Position

Read more
3 minutes
Yield Meaning | What is A Yield?

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator