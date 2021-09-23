What Is a Derivative?

A derivative is a type of financial instrument that is not a security, but whose value depends on the underlying instrument, e.g. the index, stock or bond price.

The value of the derivative is based on the fluctuation of the underlying, which means that the derivative itself has no value. Where Are Derivatives Listed? Derivatives are traded both on the OTC market and the stock exchange, but interestingly, most of the trading is actually generated on the OTC market. Why Are Derivatives Used? There are many reasons why derivatives are popular and used by investors: Thanks to derivatives, it is easier to speculate on financial markets, where investors are looking for opportunities to make a profit on both the increases and decreases in the prices of financial instruments.

They are suitable for hedging, through which investors try to reduce the risk of their investments.

