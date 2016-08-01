Reading time: 1 minute(s)

XTB Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. As such, we treat the protection of Client Money in strict accordance with the FCA's rules and regulations.

Client Money Protection

Protection of your funds

All retail Client Money is held in segregated client bank accounts in line with our obligations as a Financial Conduct Authority regulated company.

Your funds are held in a ring-fenced account to our own funds.

Your funds are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person in the unlikely event of our insolvency.

What does 'segregated' mean?

Segregated client money is held entirely separate from XTB's own money, ensuring that in the unlikely event of bankruptcy, client funds will be returned to the clients rather than being treated as a recoverable asset by general creditors of XTB. The money is 'ring-fenced' in separate bank accounts, which are held in trust with XTB clients as beneficiaries, and is not mixed with our own funds.

What is the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and am I eligible?

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is the UK’s compensation fund of last resort for customers of authorised financial services firms. The FSCS was formed to provide extra protection to clients who may have incurred financial loss when FCA regulated firms are unable, or likely to be unable, to pay claims against them relating to business activity including deposits.

If a firm becomes insolvent or ceases trading, the FSCS may be able to pay compensation to its customers. The FSCS covers business conducted by firms authorised by the FCA.

XTB clients would fall under the ‘investments’ claim category, whereby any funds deposited with us would be 100% protected up to £85,000 per person, in the unlikely event of XTB becoming insolvent.

Were such an event to occur, to make a claim to the FSCS, you would need to contact the FSCS directly at http://www.fscs.org.uk/contact-us/.