Interest Rates FAQs

How do interest rates work and how is the interest rate determined? Is this offering limited in time? Our FAQs on Interest Rates offer in-depth answers to common asked questions, ensuring that you have all the information you need to navigate your investment journey confidently.

Why is XTB introducing this offer?

We are committed to expanding our client offerings in alignment with our “one app - many possibilities” approach. In response to the current environment of rising interest rates, we are now providing interest rates on uninvested funds.This decision is driven by our recognition that our clients are seeking additional opportunities to make the most of their funds while waiting for investment opportunities to arise. By passing on these interest rates to uninvested client funds, we are dedicated to delivering favourable client outcomes, as part of our commitment to the FCA Consumer Duty.

How does it work?

Effective immediately, you can now earn a competitive 5% interest rate per annum on your uninvested GBP cash balances. There are no balance limits. Interest rates are calculated daily, paid monthly. We also offer competitive interest rates on uninvested USD 2% and EUR 2% as well. Earn passively while you concentrate on making informed investment decisions.

How is the interest rate determined? What factors are taken into account when calculating the interest rate?

The interest rate is variable and can be adjusted weekly based on the current BoE, ECB and Fed interest rate levels and the offer from our banking partners.

How often will the interest rate change?

The interest rate is variable and can be adjusted weekly. You can always find the most up-to-date rate on our website. For the most current information please click here.

Is this offering limited in time?

This is a permanent addition to our offer, aligning with our commitment to provide our clients with a one-stop investment experience, regardless of their investment horizon and risk appetite. During periods of limited investment activity, we ensure their free funds are put into work.