Comprehensive Guide to Fractional Shares: Everything You Need to Know

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
XTB is thrilled to announce that we now offer fractional shares with 0% commission (*For monthly turnover up to 100,000 EUR (then comm. 0.2%, min. 10 EUR) as part of our commitment to providing innovative and accessible investment opportunities to our clients. With fractional shares, we empower investors of all backgrounds to participate in the financial markets, allowing them to buy and own a piece of their favourite stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without the need for a significant capital outlay.
This exciting addition to our platform aligns with our mission to make investing more inclusive and convenient, ensuring that our clients can diversify their portfolios, practise various investment strategies, and explore the world of finance with ease. At XTB, we're excited to witness our clients' financial journeys evolve as they embrace the possibilities that fractional shares bring to their investment portfolios.
Investing in the stock market has long been a popular way for individuals to grow their wealth and achieve financial goals. Traditionally, buying whole shares of a company's stock was the standard way to invest. However, in recent years, fractional shares have gained popularity as an innovative and accessible way to invest. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore everything you need to know about fractional shares, from what they are and how they work to their advantages, disadvantages, and where to find them.
Fractional shares are a type of investment that allows you to buy a portion of a single share of stock. Unlike traditional investing, where you buy whole shares, fractional shares enable you to invest in a company with as little as a fraction of a share. For example, you can own 0.5 shares of a company, or even just 0.001 shares. This concept has revolutionised investing by making it more accessible to a wider range of investors. Fractional shares can be purchased in various asset classes, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and even some mutual funds. We currently offer fractional investments across a wide range of stocks and ETFs that are traded on multiple exchanges in the US, EU and UK. To see which shares have fraction investing enabled, please refer to our instruments table.
How Do Fractional Shares Work?
Fractional shares work through brokerage platforms that offer this feature. Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how it works:
Choose a Brokerage: You need to open an account with a brokerage that offers fractional share investing. At XTB we request clients to fill out an online application form either through the website or the mobile app. Within this application process, clients will need to undertake a relevant assessment, consisting of 4 multiple choice questions. This step is essential to ensure their compatibility with the product. Upon successful completion of the application, clients will be prompted to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, such as identification and proof of address, in order for us to authenticate their identity. Once the KYC process is finalised, your trading account will be established. With the trading account active, clients will gain unrestricted access to both the trading platform and the client office.
Fund Your Account: After opening your brokerage account, you'll need to deposit funds into it. These funds will be used to purchase fractional shares.
Select the Investment: Choose the stock or ETF you want to invest in. Instead of specifying the number of whole shares you want to buy, you enter the dollar amount you want to invest.
Place the Order: Submit your order, and the brokerage will execute it, buying the appropriate fraction of the selected asset. XTB handles all the calculations.
Ownership and Dividends: You will now own a fraction of the selected asset, and your ownership is recorded electronically. If the asset pays dividends, you'll receive a proportional amount based on your fractional ownership.
Advantages of Fractional Shares
Fractional shares offer several advantages to investors. One of the primary benefits of fractional shares is that they lower the barrier to entry for investing. Investors with limited capital can diversify their portfolios and invest in high-priced stocks they might not have been able to afford otherwise.
Fractional shares enable investors to diversify their portfolios more effectively. Instead of putting all your money into a single stock, you can spread your investments across multiple assets. With fractional shares, you can invest your entire available capital without having to keep cash aside for whole shares. This ensures that your money is fully invested, potentially maximising your returns. In the case of a stock split, your fractional shares would be adjusted accordingly. For example, if you owned 0.5 shares before a 2-for-1 stock split, you would own 1 share after the split. In the case of a reverse split, your fractional shares might be converted into cash or whole shares.
Investors can use fractional shares to learn about the stock market and experiment with different investment strategies without risking significant amounts of money.
While fractional shares offer many advantages, they also come with some drawbacks. Not all stocks and ETFs are available for fractional investing. Smaller or less popular companies may not be offered as fractional shares by all brokerages. In most cases, fractional shareholders do not have voting rights at shareholder meetings. This means you won't have a say in company decisions.
Investment Strategies with Fractional Shares
Fractional shares can be used in various investment strategies:
Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Investors can set up recurring investments in fractional shares, allowing them to buy more shares when prices are low and fewer shares when prices are high. This strategy can help mitigate market volatility.
Portfolio Diversification:Fractional shares make it easy to diversify your portfolio across multiple assets, reducing risk.
Targeted Investments: Investors can allocate a specific amount to individual stocks or sectors, allowing for precise portfolio management.
Fractional Shares and Dividends
When you own fractional shares of dividend-paying stocks, you are still entitled to a proportionate share of the dividends. At XTB you are entitled to the economic benefits of a fractional share in much the same way as a whole share. Meaning you benefit from dividends which equates to the fractional holding of your investment.
Risks and Considerations
Before investing in fractional shares, it's essential to consider the following risks. Fractional shares are still subject to market fluctuations. You can experience gains or losses just like with whole shares. Not all assets have high liquidity for fractional shares, which can affect your ability to buy or sell them at your desired price.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, XTB's introduction of fractional shares represents a leap forward in the world of online investing. We believe that fractional shares empower investors to seize opportunities and build diversified portfolios, regardless of their initial capital. As we move forward, XTB remains committed to providing innovative solutions and enhancing the accessibility of financial markets for all.
FAQ
Fractional shares are portions of a whole share of a stock or ETF. They allow investors to buy and own a fraction of a share, enabling them to invest with smaller amounts of money.
To buy fractional shares, you need to open an account with a brokerage that offers this service. Once you fund your account, you can select the stock or ETF you want to invest in and specify the dollar amount you wish to invest.
No, not all stocks and ETFs are available for fractional share trading. Availability depends on the brokerage, and some may only offer fractional shares for specific assets.
The minimum investment for fractional shares varies by brokerage. At XTB we require a minimum of $10.
Yes, fractional shareholders are entitled to receive dividends proportionate to their ownership. Some brokerages may accumulate fractional dividends until they reach a full dividend payment, which is then credited to your account.
Some brokerages may charge fees for fractional share transactions. At XTB we offer both fractional and regular investing in real stocks and ETFs with 0% commission up to 100,000 euro per calendar month. If you invest more than 100,000 euro per calendar month, you will pay a commission of 0.2% with a minimum of 10 euro for any investments above this level.
Yes, you can sell fractional shares just like whole shares. When you sell, you'll receive the proportional proceeds based on your ownership.
Owning fractional shares can have tax implications. When you sell fractional shares, you may incur capital gains or losses based on the price difference between purchase and sale. Keep records of your transactions for tax purposes and consult with a tax professional for guidance.
Yes we are happy to make this available to you as long as the broker you wish to transfer your fractional shares are happy to proceed. Simply fill out a transfer form and our equity desk will process your request. This process can take up to 10 working days.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
We use cookies
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol
cc
2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id
cc
1 March 2025
test_cookie
cc
1 March 2024
SESSID
cc
9 September 2022
__hssc
cc
1 March 2024
__cf_bm
cc
1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix
cc
26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix
cc
8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
Cookie name
Description
_gid
cc
9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1
cc
8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1
cc
8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC
cc
1 March 2026
_ga
cc
1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory
cc
8 October 2022
af_id
cc
31 March 2025
afUserId
cc
1 March 2026
af_id
cc
1 March 2026
AF_SYNC
cc
8 March 2024
__hstc
cc
28 August 2024
__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
Cookie name
Description
MUID
cc
26 March 2025
_omappvp
cc
11 February 2035
_omappvs
cc
1 March 2024
_uetsid
cc
2 March 2024
_uetvid
cc
26 March 2025
_fbp
cc
30 May 2024
fr
cc
7 December 2022
muc_ads
cc
7 September 2024
lang
_ttp
cc
26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie
cc
26 March 2025
_ttp
cc
26 March 2025
hubspotutk
cc
28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
Cookie name
Description
personalization_id
cc
7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory
cc
8 October 2022
bcookie
cc
8 September 2023
lidc
cc
9 September 2022
lang
bscookie
cc
8 September 2023
li_gc
cc
7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Change region and language
Country of residence
Language
Changing the language affects the change of regulator