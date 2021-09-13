Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

The CPI is an economic reading highly related to inflation and deflation, and is published by government economists in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor.

The CPI is one of the most important monthly macroeconomic data.

The CPI measures the change in the prices of a representative basket of consumer goods and services.

It is a reading related to the measurement of the cost of living based on price changes, therefore it is often referred to as the cost of living index. The CPI is an economic reading highly related to inflation and deflation, and is published by government economists in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor. When the CPI readings increase dynamically, it is an indicator that inflation may decrease, and on the other hand if the CPI readings decrease dynamically, it can be an indicator of deflation. This is a more likely situation, especially if the rise or fall in the value of the IPC takes place in a short period of time.

