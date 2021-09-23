Equity

The operational register balance are the funds on your account, which includes both free funds and those invested in open transactions on the account.

The operational register balance differs from the account balance in that the balance does not take into account the funds involved in open positions. Example: Let's assume you decided to deposit GBP 5000 to your investment account, but you still haven't opened any transactions. In this situation, the balance of the operational register would be GBP 5000. After opening new transactions, your capital would change depending on the situation on the market in which you opened the position, so if you had a deposit of GBP 5000 and opened two positions that generated a total profit of 800 PLN, then the operational register balance (equity) would be GBP 5800. After closing the current transactions, the amount of your capital on the main account would also be GBP 5800.

