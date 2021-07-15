Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Forex Trading - How to Invest in Forex CFDs

Related subjects:
Forex CFDs Guides Become a Trader
Reading time: 9 minute(s)

In this article, you will learn the importance of the FX market, the factors affecting it, and how to trade in the forex market.

Table of contents

FX tradingIn this article you will learn:

  • The importance of the FX market
  • Factors affecting the FX market
  • How to trade in the FX market

The foreign exchange market, also known as Forex, FX, or currency market, is of great importance for the global economy. Not only does it impact the financial markets, but it is also crucial for the real economy. Therefore, it is worth bearing in mind that even investors who do not invest in the forex market are, in a sense, a part of it. This is because currencies are used to conduct all transactions in different markets. For example, if investors want to buy shares, they buy them for a given currency (e.g. USD), but if traders want to buy gold, they also use a given currency (e.g. USD) and it is the same for the FX market. When you trade in the forex market, you buy or sell in currency pairs. The key to successful forex investments is to research the market properly and buy currencies that have better prospects than those whose outlook is worse.

How do foreign exchange rates work?

Currency exchange rates are fluctuating all the time for a variety of factors, for example the strength of a country’s economy. What forex traders seek to do is profit on these fluctuations by speculating whether prices will rise or fall. All forex pairs are quoted in terms of one currency versus another. Each currency pair has a ‘base’, which is the first denoted currency, and a ‘counter’, which is the second denoted currency.

Base and quote currency

Each currency could strengthen (appreciate) or weaken (depreciate). As there are two currencies in each pair, there are essentially four variables you are speculating on when it comes to forex trading.

  • If you believe the value of a currency will rise against another, you go long or ‘buy’ that currency. 
  • If you believe the value of a currency will fall against another, you go short or ‘sell’ that currency.

So for example, if you felt the EUR would strengthen (appreciate) against the USD, you’d go long or buy the EUR/USD forex pair. You’d also buy if you felt the USD would weaken (depreciate) against the EUR.

Alternatively, if you felt the USD would strengthen against the EUR or the EUR would weaken against the USD, you’d sell or go short EUR/USD.

Because of all these factors, the forex market gives you endless possibilities every day, hour, even on a minute-to-minute basis.

EUR USD chartIn this example, a trader could go long on EURUSD once the main currency pair bounced off the lower limit in an upward channel. Alternatively, a trader could go short on EURUSD once the pair tested the upper limit in an upward channel. Source: xStation 5

Please be aware that the presented data refers to the past performance data and such is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Factors affecting the FX market

What are some of the most important factors affecting currency exchange rates, then? First of all, the world of currencies is dominated by fundamental factors, particularly from the long-term perspective. Therefore, the strength of a certain economy determines the exchange rate of a local currency. Investors pay attention to macroeconomic releases and try to interpret the incoming data - this helps them assess the perspectives for a given currency. Most crucial economic prints include: 

  • Gross domestic product (GDP)
  • Industrial production
  • Retail sales
  • Employment data
  • Inflation rate
  • Current account
  • Survey data e.g. PMI or ISM 

Moreover, currency exchange rates tend to move depending on monetary conditions. As a result, FX investors pay a lot of attention to major central banks, since these institutions are responsible for conducting monetary policy. Most notable events obviously include interest rate decisions, as higher rates generally lead to currency appreciation. In reality, there is much more to focus on, for instance, central bankers’ speeches or various reports on monetary conditions and financial stability.

Apart from fundamentals, FX traders use technical analysis while making their investment decisions. They are trying to project potential price fluctuations by studying charts - observing historical price patterns and indicators helps them assess potentially the best entry or exit points. For this reason, it is crucial to know at least some basics in terms of support or resistance levels, trading channels and trend lines.

Trading Forex CFDs

CFDs, or Contracts For Difference, are financial instruments that are a type of contract between two parties that undertake to exchange an amount whose value is equal to the difference between the opening price and the closing price of the position. CFDs are a type of over-the-counter derivative instruments. Over-the-counter because the transactions are made directly between the parties, and derivatives because their price depends on the prices of the underlying asset.
It is worth emphasising that when buying a contract for the increase of e.g. EUR / USD or gold, we do not actually purchase currency or precious metal and we do not become their owner.

Contracts for currencies (forex) are one of the most frequently used individual financial instruments by investors for a reason. Their popularity is due to a set of specific features of currency CFD trading:

  • Trading hours - it is said that the Forex market does not sleep because trading on it is possible 24 hours a day, from Monday to Friday!
  • Easy availability - usually investments are associated with a large expenditure of funds (the so-called high entry threshold), while to start trading on the Forex market, you generally require a lower amount of pounds, dollars or euros, and no minimum deposit is needed. 
  • Leverage - Forex CFDs (like most derivatives) have a built-in leverage. This means that you only need a percentage of the full investment value to open a position. For example, an investment in EUR / USD worth 10,000 euros requires a security deposit of 333 euros. You should also bear in mind that due to the leverage, both the potential profits and the size of the possible loss are increased.
  • Low trading costs - with most Forex brokers, opening and maintaining an account is free, and commissions for buying and selling CFDs are counted in thousandths of a percent. The cost of opening an order in the forex market may be, depending on the type of account, a spread or a spread and commission.
  • Trading for ups and downs - unlike many "classic" forms of investment (e.g. buying stocks on the stock exchange) using CFDs on currencies, you can speculate on the forex market whether the price of a given currency pair will rise or fall. If we play "for an increase" in the price of a given asset, it means that we open a long position, and by playing for a "decline" we open a short position.
  • High volatility - speculation is based on a very simple assumption - it is about buying (or selling) something at a favorable price and then selling (or buying back) at a better price. Therefore, for speculators, volatility is a very important factor determining the attractiveness of a given market, and the Forex market is one of the most volatile markets in the world. However, higher volatility might also be seen as a two-edged sword, which means that the size of both potential profits and losses may be much bigger.

Examples of FX trading

Example 1 - GBPUSD 

Let’s imagine that the United Kingdom released employment data. The publication turned out to be worse-than-expected as employment fell while the consensus estimate suggested an increase. Therefore, the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. In theory, such a situation could potentially be negative for the British pound (GBP) amid concerns of economic growth. In such a scenario, some traders may decide to bet against the GBP shortly after the release, for instance, by going short on the GBPUSD CFD pair. 

In order to open a short position, a trader should choose an appropriate volume and click the red button that may be found in the upper-left corner of the chart - an instant execution is the quickest way to place any trade. The red button always shows a price at which you can enter a short position. 

Short position

In order to short a currency pair, you can click the red button, which represents selling the currency pair (the area marked with an arrow is a built-in “Click & Trade” module). Obviously you do not need to own any underlying instrument while trading CFDs. Source: xStation5

Please be aware that the presented data refers to the past performance data and such is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Example 2 - AUDUSD

Let’s imagine that the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to start tightening its policy and raised its interest rates. As it was already explained above, such measures may contribute to currency appreciation - higher rates increase the value of that country’s currency. 

As a result, a trader may decide to open a long position on the Australian dollar after the RBA’s policy announcement, for example, by going long on the AUDUSD CFD. 

Long position

Traders are able to open long positions directly through the “Market Watch” tab in the xStation 5 platform. In order to do that, you should just click the “buy” button. Alternatively, you can bet against other currencies by clicking the “sell” button. These positions work exactly in the same way, meaning that you are able to bet on both appreciation and depreciation of various currencies.

Please be aware that the presented data refers to the past performance data and such is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Example 3 - USDTRY

Now let’s touch on some emerging markets currency, namely the Turkish lira (TRY). Let’s assume that a trader decides to short the currency due to political factors (like the government’s interference into monetary policy). In this case, a trader may decide for the USDTRY CFD pair and go long, betting that the TRY will weaken against the USD - and vice versa - the USD will strengthen against the TRY.

USD TRY

In order to go long, you can click the “buy” button, thus placing an order. Source: xStation5

Please be aware that the presented data refers to the past performance data and such is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Summary

To summarise, the FX market gives investors plenty of opportunities, as they can go either long or short - the variety of currency pairs makes it even more compelling. If you expect a certain currency to advance, you can always place an appropriate trade in a given currency pair. The same goes for shorting currencies - you can place a trade that would become profitable once the currency depreciates. The choice is up to you, as you do not need to own the asset to trade on price declines!

 

PLEASE NOTE! CFDs are not suitable for investors who have a low risk appetite and wish to invest over the long term.

 

This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory. 

The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments.

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication.

In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

7 minutes
What Is Leverage in Trading?

Read more
6 minutes
What Are the Best Trading Days for Forex?

Read more
7 minutes
The Best Trading Platform for Beginners

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator