Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Global Trading Sessions

Related subjects:
ABC of Investing
Reading time: 3 minute(s)
One of the most exciting and interesting things about the financial markets is the fact that they are open 24 hours a day. This allows traders from all over the world - no matter what time-zone they’re in - to trade during work hours, after work or even throughout the night.

Table of contents

In this lesson you can learn:

  • Which periods during the trading session tend to be more volatile than others
  • How liquidity and volatility could influence your trading
  • What flash-crashes are and what could happen if they occur

One of the most exciting and interesting things about the financial markets is the fact that they are open 24 hours a day. This allows traders from all over the world - no matter what time-zone they’re in - to trade during work hours, after work or even at the night.

However, trading conditions are not always the same throughout the day. Some parts of the day - or a ‘session’ as they are often referred to - are different than others, and are characterised by greater volatility and bigger liquidity.

It’s virtually impossible to monitor your open positions at all times. With specific periods being more vulnerable to volatility, it’s important to know how your trades could be affected throughout the day, and minimise your risk accordingly.

When Does Activity Peak?

Generally, there are three established periods when activity typically rises. These are known as the:

  • Asian session
  • European session
  • US session

They are often referred to as the Tokyo, London and New York seassion, because these three cities are the biggest financial centers in the world where large, influential institutions are located. When a session in each of these locations opens, volatility rises and the market moves.

For example, when trading starts in London (around 8:00 am GMT), a bigger change in prices can occur. So, if you have an open position on EURUSD, you should be aware that the European session is about to begin.

Different instruments react differently to certain parts of each trading session. For example, a trader looking at the Australian dollar should know that the currency typically moves most during the Asian session, and again when Wall Street opens. On the other hand, if you trade the Turkish lira you should keep an eye on the market during the European session, but expect lower volatility during the Asian session.

This doesn’t just apply to forex trading - for example, being long or short the DAX means that your profit or loss will fluctuate between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, but will likely move less over the European night. Each instrument has its own specification that you should know before you open a position.

Expect the Unexpected

Although lower liquidity usually leads to a stabilisation in the financial markets, it can result in so-called 'flash-crashes' from time to time. In October 2016, the British pound fell by more than 5% in a second after the US session closed, but way ahead of the start of the Asian session. A similar situation happened in March 2016 when the price of gold crashed, only to recover a few seconds later.

Such falls can happen for a variety of different reasons, and it’s important to remember that just because a market has acted in a certain way historically, this doesn’t mean it’s always going to exhibit the same patterns of behaviour. Make sure you’re always dedicating enough time to identify the current direction that the market is trending in on multiple timeframes.

Self-Knowledge Is Key

When trading currencies and CFDs, you need to first determine which style suits you and your trading personality best. Are you comfortable trading volatile markets on short timeframes, or do you prefer lower liquidity and holding positions over a longer period of time? Do you want to hold your trades overnight, over a period of weeks, days or months?

Decide how much time you can dedicate to trading, and find an approach that best fits you.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

2 minutes
Swaps and Charges

Read more
3 minutes
Yield Meaning | What is A Yield?

Read more
6 minutes
What is Next for the AI Trade?

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator