What Is Heritage?

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

The assets that you see in your trading account are the funds that you have invested in your trading account and that include the results of your currently open transactions.

The assets that you see in your trading account are the funds that you have invested in your trading account and that include the results of your currently open transactions.

The equity differs from the balance sheet, because unlike the latter, equity includes the transactions that you currently have open. Example Let's imagine that you decide to deposit GBP 5000 into your trading account, but you haven't started trading yet and you don't have any open transactions. In this case, your equity is equal to GBP 5,000. What happens when I have an open transaction? After opening new transactions, your equity will be affected by the outcome of your transactions, so if you made a deposit of GBP 5,000 and have opened two transactions that generated a profit of GBP 800, then your new equity would be GBP 5,800. After closing your current transactions, your equity will remain at GBP 5,800.

Share

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.