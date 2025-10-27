Reading time: 3 minute(s)

Gold has surged past $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, marking a remarkable 50% gain year-to-date, its strongest performance since 1979. The rally accelerated in August following the Federal Reserve’s dovish policy shift and new U.S. trade tariffs, with the ongoing government shutdown further intensifying market momentum.

Gold has been one of the hottest trends of the year so far. It has surged, alongside silver, although there are some concerns that the rally has gone too far too fast, and as we move through October there have been some pockets of volatility.

Gold price as of 21.10.2025.

Source: XTB & Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In the current environment, gold’s reputation as a store of value has become appealing.

Gold is typically driven by different factors compared to stocks and bonds, so owning it can reduce overall portfolio risk. In periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty such as trade tensions, conflicts, or global financial stress, gold tends to attract safe-haven demand as investors look for stability. This has helped support its price even when other assets have wavered.

What are the factors driving the surge in the gold price?

1.Safe haven demand - Ongoing global tensions and U.S. uncertainty are pushing investors toward gold.

2.Central bank buying - Countries like Poland and China are stocking up again. Combined with ETF inflows, demand remains strong.

3.Dollar and the Fed - Expectations of a weaker USD and more rate cuts in 2025 are boosting gold’s appeal.

Chart 2: Gold and the US Dollar as of 21.10.25. Normalised to show how they move together.

Source: XTB & Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Some analysts even believe there’s further upside ahead. HSBC, for example, recently raised its price forecast, predicting gold could reach around $5,000 per ounce by 2026. The World Gold Council also notes that strong central bank demand and ongoing investor interest could keep prices elevated. In light of these considerations, short-term declines in gold prices might attract attention from investors anticipating that recent uptrends could continue

Why finding a reliable broker is really important

Trading gold CFDs with XTB can be attractive for several reasons. XTB is a well-regulated global broker, supervised by multiple authorities, including the FCA in the UK, which helps provide a sense of security and trust. It offers traders access to the gold market through the xStation platform, which is known for being user-friendly, fast, and packed with real-time analysis tools.

Gold CFDs on XTB also allow traders to speculate on price movements without owning physical gold, and the ability to use leverage means you can control a larger position with a smaller initial deposit. This flexibility allows you to take advantage of both rising and falling gold prices, which is ideal for those who want to trade short-term market trends rather than hold gold as a long-term investment.

XTB provides extensive educational materials, competitive spreads, and access to a wide range of markets, so you can trade gold alongside currencies, indices, or other commodities from a single account.

Traders should remember that trading CFDs is inherently risky because leverage can magnify both profits and losses.

For those seeking exposure to gold without the complexity or risk of leveraged trading, gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) offer an alternative. A gold ETF typically tracks the price of physical gold and is traded on stock exchanges just like shares. This allows investors to benefit from movements in the gold price without needing to buy, store, or insure physical bars. Gold ETFs are generally more suited to long-term investors who want to diversify their portfolio or hedge against inflation. They tend to have lower costs and risks compared to CFDs, as there’s no leverage involved, though returns are also typically smaller in the short term. Popular examples include the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and iShares Physical Gold ETF, which are backed by physical bullion and provide a transparent, regulated way to invest in gold.

In summary, XTB is a strong option for active traders who want to speculate on gold’s price with advanced tools, leverage, and the flexibility to trade in both directions. However, for investors who prefer a more stable, long-term approach to gold exposure, gold ETFs offer a simpler and safer alternative without the complexities of leveraged trading. The right choice depends on your goals whether you’re looking to trade short-term gold price movements or invest in gold as a store of value over time.