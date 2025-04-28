How to use trading signals effectively? Practical guide

Reading time: 12 minute(s)

In this practical guide, we’ll explore how to interpret different types of trading signals, integrate them into your trading routine, and leverage them to make timely decisions that align with your risk tolerance and goals. By mastering these techniques, you can take your trading to the next level. It’s a good place to start your financial markets journey.

Trading signals are powerful tools that help traders make informed decisions on financial markets, by providing actionable insights based on technical indicators, market trends, and economic events. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, understanding how to use trading signals effectively can significantly enhance your trading strategies and improve profitability.

What is a trading signal?

A trading signal is an alert or indication sent to traders to inform them of trading opportunities on the market. These signals can be generated by technical or fundamental analysis, or by trading robots. Their main purpose is to guide traders in their decisions to buy or sell financial instruments. However, not everything is as simple as it seems. Whether you are trading automatically, or simply looking for relevant information, the key is to pay attention to the source of these signals to ensure that they are reliable and relevant.

Trading signals are particularly useful as they can help traders to maximise gains and minimise losses. Of course “if” they work properly, because nothing is guaranteed, and future outcomes remain unknown. Note that trading signals are available in real time and can cover different financial instruments, including commodities, indices, forex, cryptocurrencies or stocks. Traders are looking for trading signals on websites, applications, newsletters, or even social networks.

It generally contains the following information

The financial instrument concerned (for example, a currency pair, a share, an index, etc.),

The direction of the transaction (buy or sell),

The entry price

The exit price (or profit level)

The stop-loss price (sometimes also maximum loss level),

Sometimes also the duration of the signal's validity,

You can integrate several types of trading signals into your system, each with its own characteristics and applications:

Chart pattern breakout signals that detect the breakout of key levels in price charts, such as triangles, rectangles or heads and shoulders.

that detect the breakout of key levels in price charts, such as triangles, rectangles or heads and shoulders. Moving averages crossover signals that use moving averages to identify trend changes, by monitoring crossovers between different averages (for example so-called ‘death cross’ of 50 and 200-day simple or exponential averages)

that use moving averages to identify trend changes, by monitoring crossovers between different averages (for example so-called ‘death cross’ of 50 and 200-day simple or exponential averages) Volume-based signals that identify significant changes in trading volumes, which can signal new movements in the market.

that identify significant changes in trading volumes, which can signal new movements in the market. Volatility signals that measure changes in volatility, such as the ATR, to predict future market movements. Traders are also looking into the VIX index to read overall market sentiments.

that measure changes in volatility, such as the ATR, to predict future market movements. Traders are also looking into the VIX index to read overall market sentiments. Sentiment signals that analyse sentiment indicators such as the RSI or MACD to detect extreme conditions and potentially reverse trends.

Trading signals examples

1. Moving Average Crossover

When a short-term moving average (e.g., 50-day) crosses above a long-term moving average (e.g., 200-day), it signals a potential buy opportunity. Conversely, when the short-term crosses below the long-term, it signals a potential sell opportunity. This is widely used for trend confirmation.

2. Relative Strength Index (RSI)

RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. An RSI reading above 70 typically signals that an asset is overbought, suggesting a potential sell, while a reading below 30 indicates an asset is oversold, signalling a potential buy.

3. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

The MACD signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line, indicating a potential buy signal. If the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it suggests a sell signal. This is effective for identifying momentum changes.

4. Bollinger Bands Breakout

When the price of an asset breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, it could signal that the market is overbought, suggesting a sell. A breakout below the lower band might indicate the asset is oversold, signalling a buy. This strategy is used to capture volatility-driven opportunities.

5. Fibonacci Retracement Levels

This signal uses Fibonacci ratios to predict potential support and resistance levels. If a price retraces to a key Fibonacci level (like 61.8%) and holds, it may signal a buy. A breakdown below these levels might trigger a sell.

6. Commitment of Traders (CoT) Report

This report, especially useful in futures markets, signals market sentiment. For example, if large speculators are heavily long on a commodity, it could signal potential bullishness, while extreme short positions might indicate an impending bearish trend.

7. Economic Calendar Event Signals

Trading signals are also generated by key economic events like central bank interest rate decisions, GDP announcements, or employment reports. If the news surprises the market, the immediate price action may signal a buy or sell opportunity.

8. Volume Spikes

A sudden spike in trading volume often precedes significant price movements. An unusually high volume may signal a breakout or reversal, alerting traders to potential trading opportunities.

Important: There is a massive number of wrong trading signals, as financial markets are very hard to predict, especially in the short-term.

How to find the best trading signals?

There are many trading signal providers on the financial markets, offering services that are more or less reliable and tailored to your needs. You need to take several criteria into account:

The reputation and experience of the provider,

The performance and profitability of the signals,

Signal frequency and diversity,

Signal quality and clarity,

Cost and payment terms,

Customer support and after-sales service.

Important: Test signals on a demo account before using them on a real account, to check their effectiveness and compatibility with your trading style. Remember, that neither recommendation or trading signal can guarantee trading profits.

Among the most popular sources of free trading signals are:

Recommendations inside trading platforms and apps that offer you trading signals accompanied by explanations and analysis, written by professionals in the form of recommendation. Also, the biggest banks in the world create recommendations and analyst coverage of stock market companies, rising or trimming price targets or overall sentiments such as ‘Buy’, ‘Sell’, ‘Neutral’. ‘Outperform’, ‘Underperform’ or ‘Sector perform’.

that offer you trading signals accompanied by explanations and analysis, written by professionals in the form of recommendation. Also, the biggest banks in the world create recommendations and analyst coverage of stock market companies, rising or trimming price targets or overall sentiments such as ‘Buy’, ‘Sell’, ‘Neutral’. ‘Outperform’, ‘Underperform’ or ‘Sector perform’. Social networks, where many traders share their positions and analysis. However, you need to be careful about the reliability and transparency of traders and check their track record and results. Remember, that markets are extremely hard to predict, and even previous successes do not determine future

How to evaluate trading signals?

Trading signals are useful tools, but they are not infallible. You need to evaluate them carefully, taking into account the risks and costs involved. To evaluate trading signals, here are the elements to consider:

The history of the trader or provider, which must be transparent, verified and verifiable.

Explanations and analysis, which must be clear, relevant and detailed.

Accuracy, which must be as high as possible (stop loss, take profit, etc.)

Availability, which must be optimal; you should be able to contact them

Profitability, which should be positive for most of the time.

How to exploit trading signals

Trading signals are sources of information, not decisions. You need to use them intelligently, taking into account your own analysis, trading plan and risk management.

Do your own research. Don't just follow signals without thinking. Do your own technical and fundamental analysis and compare it with the signal. Check that the signal is consistent with the trend, indicators, key levels, economic events, etc.

Don't just follow signals without thinking. Do your own technical and fundamental analysis and compare it with the signal. Check that the signal is consistent with the trend, indicators, key levels, economic events, etc. Adapt the signal to your profile. Don't copy the signal exactly. Adapt it to your objective, time horizon, capital and risk tolerance. Adjust the entry price, stop loss, take profit, and especially position size (which is crucial) according to your strategy and your psychology.

Don't copy the signal exactly. Adapt it to your objective, time horizon, capital and risk tolerance. Adjust the entry price, stop loss, take profit, and especially position size (which is crucial) according to your strategy and your psychology. Follow the signal carefully. Don't leave the signal unattended. Follow market developments and be ready to intervene if the situation changes. Respect the signal, but don't hesitate to change it or close it if necessary. Don't let your emotions get the better of you, and don't deviate from your trading plan.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Trading Signals

Trading signals have become an integral part of the trading landscape, offering guidance and insights to traders of all levels. These signals, often generated through technical analysis, algorithms, or expert research, provide buy and sell recommendations for various financial instruments like stocks, commodities, and forex. However, like any trading tool, trading signals come with both advantages and disadvantages. Understanding their strengths and limitations is key to effectively incorporating them into your trading strategy.

Advantages of Trading Signals

1. Saves Time and Effort

One of the biggest advantages of trading signals is that they simplify the decision-making process. Rather than spending hours analysing charts, market trends, and economic reports, traders can rely on signals to alert them to potential opportunities. This is particularly useful for those who are new to trading or have limited time to dedicate to market research.

2. Removes Emotional Bias

Trading signals help reduce emotional trading, which can often lead to poor decision-making. By following predefined signals generated by objective criteria, traders are less likely to make impulsive trades based on fear or greed. This adds discipline to their trading approach and helps mitigate emotional risk.

3. Provides Insights for Less Experienced Traders

For beginner or intermediate traders, trading signals offer a learning opportunity. They can follow the logic behind the signals to understand market dynamics better, helping them gain experience in identifying trends, reversals, and other key market movements.

4. Assists with Technical Analysis

Trading signals often incorporate complex technical indicators, such as moving averages, RSI, or Bollinger Bands, which can be difficult for traders to calculate or interpret manually. Signals do the heavy lifting by providing actionable recommendations based on these advanced tools.

5. Accessible Across Markets

Trading signals can be applied to various financial markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This versatility allows traders to explore different markets and diversify their portfolios while still relying on signals for guidance.

Disadvantages of Trading Signals

1. Signal Accuracy and Wrong Signals

Not all trading signals are accurate, and sometimes they can generate wrong signals. These incorrect signals may suggest entering or exiting a trade at the wrong time, leading to losses. Traders must be aware that even reliable signals have limitations and should always verify the information with additional analysis before executing a trade.

2. Lack of Control and Understanding

Relying too heavily on trading signals can result in a lack of personal understanding of the markets. Traders may follow signals blindly without fully comprehending the underlying factors driving the recommendations, which can be dangerous, especially in volatile markets.

3. Over-reliance on Automation

Some signals may be generated automatically by algorithms, which may fail to account for sudden market shifts or fundamental news. Over-relying on these automated systems without factoring in real-time events or market sentiment can lead to poor trade execution or missed opportunities.

4. Market Noise and False Signals

In highly volatile or "noisy" markets, trading signals can become less reliable. Sudden spikes or short-term price fluctuations might trigger false signals, leading traders to make trades that don't align with the broader market trend.

5. Risk of Overtrading

Following frequent trading signals can lead to overtrading, where traders execute too many trades in a short period. Overtrading can increase transaction costs, expose traders to unnecessary risk, and dilute their focus on high-probability opportunities.

6. Lack of Personalisation

Most trading signals are not tailored to individual risk tolerance or trading goals. A signal might be suitable for one trader but not align with another’s strategy or risk management approach. Customising signals to personal needs can be challenging without experience or advanced tools.

Trading signals: 10 tips

Trading signals have become a vital tool for traders, offering guidance on when to buy, sell, or hold assets in the financial markets. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, understanding how to effectively use trading signals can greatly enhance your decision-making and overall profitability. Below are 10 essential trading tips to help you make the optimal decision.

1. Choose Reliable Signal Providers

Not all signal providers are created equal. Look for providers with a solid track record, transparency, and positive reviews. It’s important to verify the accuracy of their signals and ensure they align with your trading strategy and goals.

2. Understand the Signal Before Acting

Don’t blindly follow any signal or unverified trading tips, nor crypto signals. Take the time to understand why a signal has been generated and how it fits into the current market context. Is it based on technical indicators, news events, or a combination of factors? Knowledge will help you make more informed decisions.

3. Pair Signals with Technical Analysis

While trading signals are helpful, they should not be your only tool. Combine them with technical analysis to confirm the validity of the signals. Using indicators like moving averages, RSI, or MACD can provide an extra layer of confidence before entering or exiting trades.

4. Use Risk Management Techniques

Always integrate proper risk management when acting on trading signals. Use stop-loss orders, set position sizes according to your risk tolerance, and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Signals can help guide trades, but they don't eliminate risk.

5. Avoid Overtrading

One common pitfall is overtrading by following every signal that comes your way. Be selective. Choose only the signals that align with your strategy and risk tolerance. Trading too often can lead to unnecessary fees and increased exposure to risk.

6. Backtest Signals

Before using a new signal provider or system, backtest the signals using historical data. This will give you a better understanding of their success rate in different market conditions. Backtesting helps build confidence and refines your approach.

Signals in trading are very important, and some investors claim that those trading signals may be even driven by ‘intuition’ which is well described in Reminiscences of a Stock Operator, by Edwin Lefevre; based on Jesse Livermoore biography.

7. Adapt to Market Conditions

Different market conditions require different strategies. Some signals work better in trending markets, while others are more effective in range-bound or volatile environments. Be adaptable and recognise when market conditions change.

8. Stay Informed About Market News

Economic reports, earnings releases, and geopolitical events can all impact the markets and alter the effectiveness of trading signals. Keep an eye on the economic calendar and be aware of any events that could disrupt your trades.

9. Don’t Rely Solely on Automation

While automated signals can be convenient, it's important not to rely entirely on them. Human judgment is essential for interpreting market sentiment, adjusting to sudden changes, and understanding broader market contexts. Use automation as a tool, not a crutch.

10. Keep Emotions in Check

Trading signals can sometimes trigger emotional reactions, especially during volatile markets. Stay calm, stick to your plan, and avoid making impulsive decisions based on fear or excitement. Emotional discipline in trading is key to long-term success.

How to create a trading signal system?

A well-designed system generates accurate and reliable signals, which ultimately reduces risk and improves your trading results. However, creating such is definitely a quest for more professional traders. However, even beginners or passionate traders can create their own, simple trading signal system.

Integrate multiple analysis

To develop a trading signals system, it is vital to integrate different forms of analysis. In general, technical analysis plays a central role, but fundamental, quantitative and economic analysis can also be key factors.

Technical analysis uses charts, technical indicators and price models to predict future market movements.

Fundamental analysis evaluates economic and financial factors, such as earnings reports or political decisions, to determine the potential impact on asset prices.

Quantitative analysis uses mathematical and statistical models to identify trading opportunities based on historical data and algorithms.

Economic analysis focuses on global economic trends and macroeconomic events that may influence the markets.

These analysis complement each other and provide you with a more complete and accurate view of market conditions.

Opt for simplicity and adaptability in your system

Although it is possible to create very complex trading signal systems, it is often better to keep things simple. A simpler system is easier to manage, test and adjust. A minimalist approach makes it :

Easier to manage. A system with a limited number of tools and indicators is easier to monitor and adjust to market conditions.

A system with a limited number of tools and indicators is easier to monitor and adjust to market conditions. Allow rapid adjustments. Financial markets evolve rapidly. A simple system is more adaptable and can be modified more easily in response to changing conditions.

Once your signals' system is in place, you need to test it regularly, both using historical data (backtesting) and in real conditions (forward testing), and then adjust it according to the results to improve its accuracy and reliability.

Trading signals are valuable tools for traders, but they are not a miracle solution. They should be used with caution and discernment, taking into account the risks and costs involved. It is also important to learn about trading techniques and fundamentals, so as not to depend entirely on signals and to develop your own strategy. For example, XTB provides you with a catalogue of training courses, analysis and webinars to support you.