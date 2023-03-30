Forex Demo Trading Account

Reading time: 7 minute(s)

A DEMO account has a number of uses, avoids mistakes and can optimize your trading. Practice your investing on Forex CFD DEMO platform - xStation5 for free!

Trading platforms allow you to trade from where you want and offer thousands of instruments. A free Forex CFD Demo account allows you to test the platform by trading with virtual money on thousands of instruments. This is an ideal opportunity to learn how to use it and familiarise yourself with the features it offers.

We recommend creating a DEMO account to anyone who is considering investing. Forex CFD DEMO account is addressed to people who want to see how financial markets and stock exchanges work without risking their own money. Potentially, access to a free trial account will allow you to avoid mistakes and test trading strategies without taking risks. In the following article we will present what a Forex CFD DEMO account is, what functionalities it has and tell you how it can help you with your trading.

What is Forex CFD DEMO?

A Forex CFD DEMO is a virtual account which allows you to start trading on an investing platform like xStation5 for virtual money. The account is created in such a way as to best reflect the capabilities of a real investment account. Demo accounts have an educational character and can be used for:

Checking the interface and platform capabilities

Testing trading and investment strategies

Getting technically acquainted with opening positions and placing orders

Educating yourself on how financial markets work.

You can start Forex CFD DEMO trading from the xStation5 web platform, download its desktop version or even from the xStation mobile app.

You can read more information about the xStation platform here.

With a DEMO account, you can familiarise yourself with an offer that includes thousands of instruments and start trading them virtually. Some instruments are available for trading exclusively with leverage (CFDs), while others are available in the traditional version without leverage. The CFD version of the offer includes Indices, Forex, Raw Materials, Precious Metals, Stock CFD and ETF CFD. Non-CFD versions include Forex, Indices and Commodities without leverage.

Complete list of instruments can be found here.

You can read more about CFD trading here.

You can familiarise yourself with all the terms using our learning platform.

Why you may need a DEMO account

The financial market is where you invest your money, so before you start doing that it's good if you get some experience with the trading platform you will be using. This will help you learn how to use it. Learning the technical side of trading is always very important, even if you are a long-term investor.

We have made sure that the xStation5 platform is as intuitive as possible, while maintaining thousands of functionalities, such as advanced chart editing tools and indicators. You can read more about the xStation5 platform here and visit our educational platform https://www.xtb.com/en/education

With the DEMO account you will not be surprised by the platform interface and you will know exactly what to do. Additionally, you will get familiar with how the markets work and learn how to trade without risking your own money.

DEMO xStation5 - advantages and features

Creating a Forex CFD DEMO account is completely free and you will create it without any additional obligations. Below we will tell you what opening an account entails and what advantages it has.

How to open a DEMO account

To open a DEMO account you just need to enter your email address and set up a password for your account. The form is quite basic and does not require any documentation. You will do all this by going to our website: https://xtb.com

After a successful registration you will be able to log in to the xStation5 trading platform in the browser version, by going to the page www.xtb.com -> Login -> xStation5 platform

You can also download the xStation5 platform to your computer and use it in the desktop version from this page: https://www.xtb.com/en/trading-services/trading-platforms/xstation

With an open DEMO account you will be able to get acquainted with the platform, its possibilities, several thousand instruments and start trading among others on the prices of popular assets such as OIL, US500, GOLD or CFD stocks like Apple or Microsoft - all this for virtual money without taking any risk.

DEMO account becomes inactive after 30 days

You can create another DEMO account with the same email address

Account validity can be extended by contacting the sales department or the assigned account manager

Virtual funds available for trading on Forex CFD Demo account are 100,000 in account currency

It is possible to open a real account free of charge at any time

With an open real account the deposit of virtual funds on a DEMO account can be changed by a Client from the Client Office

Clients can have a valid DEMO account for an unlimited period of time

The DEMO account has access to functionalities of the real account: indicators, data, charts

By having a DEMO account at xStation5 you also get an access to market analyses prepared by the team of analysts

We make the 'Education' tab available in the platform, on the level of which we will show you how to use the platform in practice, as well as present the functioning of the markets and analytical methods

The Forex CFD DEMO platform, due to technological limitations and the specifics of trading, differs only minimally from the handling of real orders:

Dividends, subscription rights and other Corporate Actions are not paid out on DEMO accounts

Trading on Stocks and ETFs in the CFD version takes place with a 15-minute delay

Execution of orders in the test platform does not take into account the so-called market depth, which means that execution always takes place at the current prices in the 'Market execution' mode and is not affected by the transaction size

Advantages

Opening a Forex CFD DEMO account has many advantages and we will try to list them below. After all, there is no better training environment than a platform that allows you to trade without taking the risk of losing your funds.

Free account with no obligations

Risk free trading

Thousands of instruments available

Test of functionality of the xStation5 trading platform

Practical test of opportunities and risks arising from the use of leverage (CFDs)

Opportunity to get acquainted with the platform's graphic interface

Best chance to test investment strategies and dozens of indicators

Hundreds of indicators and chart editing tools

Instruments for technical and fundamental analysis

Access to 'News' and 'Education' sections

All useful terms for trading with and without leverage can be found in our Glossary.

News published by the Research Department can also be found on the main page, here: https://www.xtb.com/en/market-analysis/market-news

What kind of instruments are available?

The Forex CFD DEMO account allows you to trade on nearly 2100 instruments available for trading, in the xStation5 platform. Below, we will briefly present a few of the most important ones. The complete list, including all of them, can be found at the link and at the xStation5 platform in the search window.

Indices CFD

Stock indices reflect the condition of the stock market in particular countries or industries. For example, the S&P500 consists of the 500 largest US companies that meet the stringent requirements of Standard & Poor's. The NASDAQ reflects valuations primarily among the technology sector. The VIX index is based on the volatility of the S&P 500 index and is well known as the fear index. At the xStation5 platform we enable trading on futures, leveraged CFD contracts on all major indices from USA, Europe and China.

We encourage you to get familiar with educational materials describing the indices:

https://www.xtb.com/en/education/vix-trading

https://www.xtb.com/en/education/s-p-500-investing

https://www.xtb.com/en/education/nasdaq-trading

Commodities CFD

Commodities CFD available at xStation5 are divided into sectors: Agriculture (e.g. Soybean, Coffee, Sugar, Cocoa, Wheat), Energy (e.g. OIL, NATGAS, GASOLINE), Industrial Metals (e.g. ZINC, ALUMINIUM), Precious Metals (e.g. GOLD, SILVER) and many others (e.g. CATTLE, TNOTE, EMISS).

Forex CFD

The currency exchange market is called Forex. We offer dozens of CFDs on currency pairs from major (EURUSD, GBPUSD), minor (NZDCAD, CHFJPY) and emerging (USDPLN, USDTRY) markets. The FX market is known for the highest leverage available, which allows for high investment volatility even with relatively small price movements.

Stock and ETF CFDs

With stock and ETF CFDs you will be able to take leveraged positions and you will also be able to take short positions to profit from falling prices on some of the most popular stocks and ETFs around the world.

You can find a complete article about CFD trading here

How to open your first position in Forex CFD DEMO?

Opening a position is the same as investing in an asset. Before investing, you can set your own time horizon and position size, and set appropriate defensive orders that will protect you in case of dynamic declines or allow you to erase profits even if you are not present in the platform.

The reasons why you want to invest can be many and are entirely up to you. It could be, for example, spotting a big opportunity in a particular sector, the forecast of a successful financial report or the growth of the industry the company is in.

These reasons can vary depending on the class of instruments you invest in. There are different reasons for predictions behind oil, and others behind Microsoft's stock price, but they all have one thing in common - a prediction around increased demand.