Is XTB Regulated?

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

XTB Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Learn more about how XTB is regulated across its global offices.

XTB Group is a global leader in FX and CFD trading, with offices in 11 countries including the UK, Poland, Spain, France, Turkey, Portugal and Germany.

XTB Ltd (XTB UK) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 522157) with its registered and trading office at Level 34, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, E14 5AA, London, United Kingdom. Learn how XTB fully segregates client money.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.