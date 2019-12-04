Reading time: 1 minute(s)

Taking a long position on the market means buying a specific instrument, expecting its price to increase in value.

The opposite of taking a long position is taking a short position.

If a trader expects the price of the selected instrument to increase in value, they often choose to take a long position, in other words, buy the instrument. Taking a long position has nothing to do with how long the trader intends to have the transaction open before closing it.

If trading on non-CFD shares, then taking a long position is tantamount to the right to own a specific stock, as opposed to short selling.

To learn more about how to take a long or short position on the xStation platform, feel free to read our article on How to Place an Trade on xStation 5.