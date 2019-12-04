Taking a long position on the market means buying a specific instrument, expecting its price to increase in value.
- Taking a long position on the market means buying a specific instrument, expecting its price to increase in value.
- The opposite of taking a long position is taking a short position.
If a trader expects the price of the selected instrument to increase in value, they often choose to take a long position, in other words, buy the instrument. Taking a long position has nothing to do with how long the trader intends to have the transaction open before closing it.
If trading on non-CFD shares, then taking a long position is tantamount to the right to own a specific stock, as opposed to short selling.
To learn more about how to take a long or short position on the xStation platform, feel free to read our article on How to Place an Trade on xStation 5.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.