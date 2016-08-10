Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

What is a Margin Call? Margin Call Explained

Related subjects:
Glossary
Reading time: 3 minute(s)

A margin call, also known as a margin stop, is a protective measure that helps traders to manage their risk and prevent additional losses. It is a notification from your broker that you are in danger of the possibility of having some or all of your positions forcibly closed, or liquidated. In this article, you can learn all you need to know about the meaning of margin call, why it happens, how you can potentially avoid it, and how to react in case it does happen.

Table of contents

What is the Meaning of Margin Call?

  • A margin call, also known as a margin stop, is a protective measure that helps traders to manage their risk and prevent additional losses. It is a notification from your broker that you are in danger of the possibility of having some or all of your positions forcibly closed, or liquidated.
  • The limit level is calculated by dividing your equity by the required margin and multiplying by 100%.
  • Margin calls happen when the percentage of the equity in the account drops below the maintenance margin requirement.
  • At XTB, a margin call occurs when your margin level falls below 100%.
  • A stop out is the act of closing, or liquidating, your positions.
  • At XTB, a stop out occurs when your margin level falls below 50%.
  • Once a stop out occurs, your open position with the biggest loss will be automatically closed until your margin level returns back above 50% to protect your account from suffering further losses. This is how XTB helps you to manage your risk.
  • To avoid being closed out of your position by a stop out, you’ll need to ensure your margin level remains above 50% by depositing more funds.

Limiting losses is one of the most important aspects of trading and many traders choose to use stop loss orders as a protective measure. On the other hand, some traders decide to manage their risk manually by monitoring their open transactions.

Your margin level is the deposit required to maintain each open trade on your account. To open and maintain your trade, you must have sufficient trading resources to cover the margin requirement at all times.

Free margin represents the amount of capital you have remaining to place new trades or cover any negative price moves in your open trades.

The margin stop is a protective measure, particularly for traders who do not use stop loss orders. When the margin level falls below 50%, your open position with the biggest loss will be automatically closed as an in-built safety mechanism.

Margin

Source: xStation

In the example above, a 5 lot position has been opened and the margin level is currently over 2000%. If the margin level falls to under 50%, then the system will automatically close out the trade to prevent further losses.

What Triggers a Margin Call?

When a trader is buying and selling securities using both their own funds and money borrowed from a broker, the trader is buying on a margin. This means that their equity in the investment is equal to the market value of the securities minus the amount they borrowed from the broker.

A margin call is triggered when the trader’s equity falls below a certain level required by the broker. Margin calls can occur at any time due to a drop in account value. However, they are more likely to happen during periods of market volatility.

How to Avoid a Margin Call

If you wish to invest with margin, there are a few things you can do to manage your account, avoid a margin call, or be ready for it if it happens.

  • Build a well-diversified portfolio. This may help limit margin calls since a single position is less likely to decrease the account value.
  • Monitor your open positions, equity, and margin loan on a regular basis, ideally daily.
  • Create a custom-made alert at some comfortable level above the margin maintenance requirement. If your account falls to it, deposit funds or securities to increase your equity right away, before margin call occurs.
  • If you do receive a margin call, make sure to take care of it immediately.
  • Make sure you have cash available to place in your account immediately in case you receive a margin call.

FAQ

A margin call will force you to boost your account equity either by adding additional cash and securities, or by selling existing holdings. Because margin calls often occur during periods of extreme volatility, you may be forced to sell securities at depressed prices.

A margin call occurs when a margin account runs low on funds, usually because of a losing trade. Margin calls are demands for additional capital or securities to bring a margin account up to the maintenance requirement.

Normally, the broker will allow from two to five days to meet the call.

A failure to promptly meet the broker’s demands can result in the broker selling off the investor's positions without warning, as well as charging any applicable commissions, fees, and interest.

When a trader’s locked collateral has increased in value, they may ask that some of their collateral is released back to them. The process of releasing collateral back to the trader is called a reverse margin call.

Even the most professional traders experience margin calls during their trading journey. It's nothing to be scared of but it's important to understand what a margin call is and why it's happening. Normally a margin call will mean that you don’t have enough funds in your account to maintain a trade and/or a trade has gone sharply against what you originally expected. In those moments its important to learn about why it happened and what changes you can make to your risk management strategy for your next trade.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

1 minutes
Cable

Read more
2 minutes
Binary Options

Read more
7 minutes
Central Bank Policy

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator