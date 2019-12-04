Minimum Transaction Size

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

At XTB we do our best to support not only experienced traders, but those who are just starting out as well. That is why we provide investment opportunities on both small and large volumes with a minimum transaction volume of 0.01 lot. The following transaction volumes are available at XTB: Standard flight (for example: 6 flights)

Mini lot (for example: 0.3 lot)

Micro flight (for example: 0.01 lot) When it comes to the minimum transaction step, it’s important to note that a transaction volume of 0.01 lot means that a trader can open a transaction, for example, with a volume of 3.51 lots.

