Refer a Friend FAQs

Referring friends to XTB is a simple and rewarding way to share the benefits of trading with a trusted global broker. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just getting started, XTB’s Refer a Friend program lets you and your friends enjoy exclusive perks. In this article, we’ll walk you through how the program works, the benefits you can unlock, and tips to maximise your rewards. If you're looking for an easy way to boost your trading experience, keep reading to learn how you can start referring today!

1). What does Fractional Share mean?

Fractional Share (FS) is an acquired XTB fiduciary share to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS is not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate share is associated with FS. The product is risky.

2). When will I receive my first Fractional Share?

If the invited person completes all required activities within 21 days of generating the link, you’ll be eligible to collect the reward. You must collect it within this 21-day period. Once collected, the reward may take up to 5 working days to be credited to your trading account.

3). How long is my link valid for?

Your link is valid for 21 days from the moment you generate it. Each generated link is unique. Only one person can register using a single link. During this time, the person you invited must meet all the conditions:

Open an investment account with XTB

Deposit any amount of money

Collect the reward

4).How many people can I invite?

You can invite up to 12 people, but no more than 3 people per calendar month

5). What conditions do I have to meet to invite friends to XTB?

You must have an XTB investment account for at least 30 days and meet all the conditions:

Deposit a minimum total of £500 into your XTB account.

Maintain an average end-of-day balance of at least £50 over the past 84 days.

Open at least one position in Stocks or ETFs (excluding Fractional Share positions).

6). I want to invite my friend. How can I do it?

If you meet the above conditions, follow the steps below:

1) Enter the Invite Friends section and click the button “Invite now”

2) Generate a link. You can generate up to 3 links each calendar month

3) Send an individual link to your friend

7.)Can I invite friends from other countries?

Unfortunately, no. Your friend’s XTB account must be registered in the same country as yours for both of you to receive the reward.

8). The Fractional Share I received didn’t exactly cost 20 GBP. Why?

0.5% cost of revalue may occur. Due to market fluctuations, we may not be able to conclude a transaction with an exact value of 20 GBP. In such a situation, the remaining funds will remain in your Account as free funds.

Example:

You have a Master Account (understood as the longest active Account you have) in GBP. XTB orders a transfer in EUR to your Master Account in the indicated reward value. We convert the currency to GBP. The commission for currency conversion of the deposit is not charged by XTB. Then, XTB orders the purchase of a Fractional Share for the transferred deposit. If the currency of the Fractional Share is different from the currency of your Master account to which the reward deposit was ordered, a standard commission of 0.5% will occur. It is a standard commission for the purchase of rights or Fractional Share in a different currency. The commission cost will be automatically deducted from the reward deposit.

9). How long does it take to process a deposit?

Information about deposits may be sent with a delay, which means that processing a deposit may take up to a few days.

Please note that in order to receive the reward, all conditions, including the funds being credited to the investment account, must be met within 21 days from the moment the link is generated by the inviter.

10). What’s included in the account value?

The account value is the sum of:

Free funds (money available to trade)

Asset value (Stocks and ETFs)

Result on open CFD positions

11). Who can collect the second reward?

You and the person who invited you to XTB. In order for both of you to collect the reward, you must meet certain conditions.

12). When can I collect the second reward?

You must meet 4 conditions:

Deposit any amount of money

Collect the first reward for becoming an XTB client

Maintain an average account value of 1,000 GBP for 30 days from the moment the account is opened

Collect the second reward within 14 days, i.e., after meeting the condition for receiving the second reward.

13). How can I collect the second reward? (inviter)

If the person you invited meets all the conditions necessary to receive the second reward, then:

You need to go to ‘Your reward' from the Invite Friends menu

Click the 'Collect your reward' button or shake your phone

You must collect the second reward within 14 days

14.) How can I collect the second reward? (invitee)

If you meet all the conditions necessary to receive the second reward, then:

You need to go to 'Your reward' from the Invite Friends menu

Click the 'Collect your reward' button or shake your phone

You must collect the second reward within 14 days

15). When can I receive the second reward? (inviter)

If the person you invited:

deposits any amount of money,

collect the reward for becoming an XTB client,

maintains an average account balance of 1.000 EUR for 30 days,

Then you will be able to claim the second reward.